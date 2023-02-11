Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54

Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60

Dwight 59, Riverton 52

El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61

Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55

Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43

Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37

Libertyville 62, York 54

New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35

Robinson 64, Mattoon 51

St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61

Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45

Staunton 51, Pawnee 36

Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39

Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

