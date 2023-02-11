Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carmi White County 57, Wayne City 44
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Comer) 54
Crystal Lake Central 76, Marengo 60
Dwight 59, Riverton 52
El Paso-Gridley 64, Lanark Eastland 61
Faith Christian 73, Quad Cities 55
Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43
Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 37
Libertyville 62, York 54
New Berlin 42, Catlin (Salt Fork) 35
Robinson 64, Mattoon 51
St. Rita 87, Crete-Monee 61
Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 45
Staunton 51, Pawnee 36
Triad 61, Effingham St. Anthony 39
Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/