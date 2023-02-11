Richardson scores 19 as Colgate defeats Bucknell 76-56

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had 19 points in Colgate’s 76-56 victory against Bucknell on Saturday.

Richardson also had five steals for the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League). Keegan Records added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had three blocks.

Andre Screen led the Bison (10-17, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Colgate held a three-point lead, 34-31. Richardson paced his team in scoring through the first half with 16 points. Colgate took an 11-point lead in the second half thanks to an 11-0 scoring run. Records led his club in second-half scoring with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.