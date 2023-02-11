Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points. The Mountaineers shot 35.2%, which is their second-worst accuracy of the season, and matched the most turnovers of the season with 20.

Texas scored 32 points off West Virginia’s turnovers and had a 23-7 edge in fast-break points.

Matthews, who had a season-best 20 points against Iowa State on Wednesday, scored nine of West Virginia’s first 12. But the Mountaineers failed to take advantage of that start.

They committed 13 turnovers in the half, matching their average per game, and Texas led 51-30 at the break.

The Longhorns went 16 for 16 at the free-throw line in the first half, matching the most they’ve ever made in a half without missing.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers hit a wall after arriving in Austin with some momentum. They won five of their previous seven games after losing five straight in January. Their next opponent is No. 14 Baylor, which will be their third game in six days. They beat No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday in Morgantown.

Texas: The Longhorns have not lost two in a row this season, giving them their best record through 25 games since 2010-11, when they were 22-3. That team had three first-round NBA draft picks — and high hopes — but faded late in the season and lost to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: At No. 14 Baylor on Monday.

Texas: At Texas Tech on Monday.

