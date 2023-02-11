Nijel Pack leads No. 19 Miami to 93-85 win over Louisville

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night.

Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier finished with 21 points each and Jordan Miller added 10 for the Hurricanes, who are 14-0 at home.

El Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and had five assists while Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 18 for the Cardinals (3-22, 1-13).

The Hurricanes built double-digit leads early in each half but Louisville responded and avoided the lopsided margins common of its season.

Bensley Joseph hit a 3-pointer 4:41 into the second half to put Miami ahead 60-49, but the Cardinals rallied and narrowed it to single digits.

Ellis’ two free with 4:47 remaining cut the gap to 74-70.

The Cardinals overcame a game-starting 10-0 deficit and took their first lead at 34-33 on Ellis’ jumper with 4:35 remaining in the first half. Withers’ lay-up capped a 9-0 run and made it 36-33.

After Ellis’ lay-up gave Louisville another three-point advantage at 38-35, Miami responded with seven unanswered points. Pack’s lay-up with 1:10 left ended the spurt before Kamari Lands’ 3-pointer with three seconds remaining got the Cardinals within 42-41 at halftime.

HOME FOR THE WEEKEND

The Hurricanes’ first half of the conference schedule featured one weekend home game. But the contest against Louisville began a stretch of four consecutive Saturday home appearances at Watsco Center. Miami’s remaining conference home games — all on Saturday — will be against Wake Forest, Florida State and Pittsburgh.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The victory secured the Hurricanes’ 12th 20-game winning season in school history. Eight of those seasons have in coach Jim Larrañaga’s tenure.

Louisville: Ellis has scored 20 or more points in 10 games and five in the conference. He shot 1 of 10 from the field and finished with seven points in the Cardinals’ 80-53 home loss against Miami Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts No. 8 Virginia on Wednesday.

Miami: Visits North Carolina on Monday.

