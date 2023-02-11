Hikers Stroll Through Dillon State Park



Dillon State Park hosted a campground crawl today.



Hikers came together for a stroll through the Dillon State Park campground. They hiked for a couple of hours through the mud and the sunshine.

Even during the winter months, you can expect to see all kinds of animals like hawks and eagles. Different mammals and even reptiles and amphibians could be active.

“Ohio actually has a whole lot of things that are active and still out and about, especially animal wise. We only have three true hibernators in Ohio. A lot of animals might be kind of taking it easy for the winter but will spring back up in their activity too.” Naturalist at Dillon State Park, Michael Durst stated.



When hiking in the winter season, it’s important to look out for trail conditions. Even if it isn’t icy or snowy out, trails can be slippery and wet. Before going on a hike at Dillon Park, it’s a good idea to consult somebody on the park if you’re planning to head out on trails just so you know what to expect when you’re out there.

Michael Durst, the Dillon State Park Naturalist explains why he enjoys hiking.

“Other than just being able to get out and be outside, you never know what you’re going to see. Especially when you’re out in the park, it’s always a new adventure.” Durst said.

For more information about Dillon State Park activities, visit the link below.

Dillon State Park | Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ohiodnr.gov)