Cotton scores 20, Grambling tops Texas Southern 65-46

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Virshon Cotton scored 20 points to lead Grambling to a 65-46 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Cotton added five rebounds for the Tigers (16-8, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers (8-17, 4-8) were led by PJ Henry’s 10 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas had nine points and six rebounds. Kolby Granger totaled eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Grambling hosts Prairie View A&M, while Texas Southern visits Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.