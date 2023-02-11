Blackhawks visit the Jets after shootout win

Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-19-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -335, Blackhawks +270; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime.

Winnipeg has gone 32-19-1 overall with a 13-4-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets have a 12-6-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Chicago has gone 15-29-5 overall with a 4-9-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have conceded 177 goals while scoring 120 for a -57 scoring differential.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 4-0. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 24 goals and 35 assists for the Jets. Scheifele has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Max Domi has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Dylan DeMelo: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jonathan Toews: day to day (illness), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

