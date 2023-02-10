Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Legislative Breakfast

ZANESVILLE, OH- Important figures from both State and U.S. Government took time from their schedules to share their goals for the upcoming Legislative Session with business and community leaders.

Those speaking included Representative for Ohio’s 97th District Adam Holmes, Ohio’s 31st District Senator Al Landis and U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson. State Representative Adam Holmes discussed the importance of creating a workforce and a push for careers in trade.

“I work in the trades myself in Industrial Mechanical Contracting and recognizing the salaries and the value that the trades provide and will provide for many years to come. I think it’s a great opportunity for many people in this area who have traditions in their family and a history of doing it, it’s a big winner for folks especially if you want to stay here and raise your families here.”

Senator Landis is new to representing Muskingum County. He says he’ll use his experience working in the steel industry as a way to help Muskingum County’s economy.

“I’m not a Career Politician, I came out of the private sector thirty-three years in the Steel-Industry and I remember those days and I remember what it takes to keep a business afloat and keep food on the table and things like that. I think that Muskingum County lines up very well with what I do and how I represent them in Columbus.”

Congressman Balderson has been appointed to the Energy and Commerce Committee. He continues to focus on expanding Broadband access and closing the gaps in access.

“Those are what we are going to focus on. As I said here this morning we had a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday talking about that broadband and incorporating satellites and StarLink one of the big ones that are going up there right now. So, we’re going to keep working on it.”

The chance to hear from the politicians came as part of the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast .