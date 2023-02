A one day special is underway to get your seat for the “American Made Country Music Fest.”

Friday, February 10 tickets are $99 with reserved seating. There’s also an American Pride Gold Circle Ticket that offers front row seating for $249. Tickets can be purchased at amcmfest.com

The concert presented by the Moyer Group will feature legendary artist Hank Williams Jr., Sammy Kershaw, the Davisson Brothers and many more.

The concert is June 24 at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.