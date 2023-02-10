Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 54, Mount Pleasant 45

Archbishop Ryan 58, Little Flower 40

Avonworth 54, Seton-LaSalle 52

Blackhawk 31, Beaver Area 21

Blacklick Valley 62, Meyersdale 40

Blue Ridge 47, Forest City 29

Brentwood 55, Northgate 29

Brookville 51, Bradford 35

Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29

Burrell 40, Deer Lakes 25

Cambridge Springs 37, Cochranton 24

Cardinal O’Hara 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 21

Central Columbia 46, Loyalsock 42

Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Carmichaels 26

Chestnut Ridge 73, Bishop McCort 53

Conemaugh Township 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 15

Conneaut, Ohio 38, Bristol 32

Dunmore 63, Scranton Holy Cross 30

ELCO 60, Donegal 21

Eisenhower 72, Iroquois 35

Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41

Erie Cathedral Prep 72, Fort Leboeuf 18

Fairview 56, Erie 48

Farrell 58, Jamestown 24

Fort Cherry 66, Sto-Rox 41

Franklin 52, Oil City 29

Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52

Frazier 47, California 34

Freedom Area 60, New Brighton 16

Geibel Catholic 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Winchester Thurston 41

Greensburg Salem 37, Freeport 27

Hickory 51, Grove City 38

Highlands 84, Valley 42

Hopewell 67, Ambridge 25

Jersey Shore 45, Selinsgrove 22

Kane Area 54, Cameron County 33

Kennedy Catholic 94, Commodore Perry 10

Keystone 43, Cranberry 28

Keystone Oaks 51, East Allegheny 30

Lakeview 50, West Middlesex 36

Lancaster Country Day 68, Lititz Christian 30

Lansdale Catholic 42, Archbishop Carroll 39

Laurel 56, Lincoln High School 26

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30

Lebanon 54, Milton Hershey 36

Leechburg 24, Jeannette 19

Manheim Central 59, Warwick 38

Maplewood 46, Saegertown 30

Mars 57, New Castle 39

McGuffey 53, Charleroi 46

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Millville 28

Mercer 42, Reynolds 10

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Titusville 15

Methacton 61, Pope John Paul II 20

Mohawk 54, Elwood City Riverside 32

Monessen 63, Avella 33

Montour 47, Moon 43

Mount Lebanon 37, Chartiers Valley 31

Mount Union 63, Curwensville 36

Mountain View 60, Susquehanna 33

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 24

Neumann-Goretti 63, Bonner-Prendergast 28

North Allegheny 75, Hempfield 62

North East 52, Seneca 33

North Hills 52, Hampton 46

Northwestern 50, Girard 14

Norwin 50, Seneca Valley 17

Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 54

Old Forge 57, Lakeland 47

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 52, South Allegheny 25

Pine-Richland 54, Butler 50

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Knoch 36

Plum 58, Indiana 52

Port Allegany 49, Smethport 29

Punxsutawney 50, Dubois 19

Quaker Valley 46, Central Valley 35

Radnor 50, Garnet Valley 32

Riverview 38, St. Joseph 31

Rochester 52, South Side 46

Serra Catholic 61, Ellis School 20

Shade 61, Conemaugh Valley 48

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16

Shalom Christian 38, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 36

Shamokin 55, Warrior Run 37

Sharpsville 47, Slippery Rock 17

Shenango 68, Sewickley Academy 39

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36

South Park 51, Yough 45

Spring-Ford 47, Owen J Roberts 27

Springdale 52, Steel Valley 50

Trinity 57, Lincoln Park Charter 47

Tussey Mountain 43, Everett 41

Union 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 31

Union 52, Eden Christian 29

Union City 64, Youngsville 18

Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35

Unionville 55, Academy Park 24

Upper St. Clair 65, Bethel Park 31

Wallenpaupack 45, Abington Heights 28

Warren 60, Meadville 33

Waynesburg Central 46, Brownsville 40

Westmont Hilltop 41, Forest Hills 39

Williamsburg 62, Juniata Valley 49

Wilmington 62, Sharon 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

