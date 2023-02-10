Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 54, Mount Pleasant 45
Archbishop Ryan 58, Little Flower 40
Avonworth 54, Seton-LaSalle 52
Blackhawk 31, Beaver Area 21
Blacklick Valley 62, Meyersdale 40
Blue Ridge 47, Forest City 29
Brentwood 55, Northgate 29
Brookville 51, Bradford 35
Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29
Burrell 40, Deer Lakes 25
Cambridge Springs 37, Cochranton 24
Cardinal O’Hara 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 21
Central Columbia 46, Loyalsock 42
Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Carmichaels 26
Chestnut Ridge 73, Bishop McCort 53
Conemaugh Township 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 15
Conneaut, Ohio 38, Bristol 32
Dunmore 63, Scranton Holy Cross 30
ELCO 60, Donegal 21
Eisenhower 72, Iroquois 35
Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41
Erie Cathedral Prep 72, Fort Leboeuf 18
Fairview 56, Erie 48
Farrell 58, Jamestown 24
Fort Cherry 66, Sto-Rox 41
Franklin 52, Oil City 29
Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52
Frazier 47, California 34
Freedom Area 60, New Brighton 16
Geibel Catholic 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Winchester Thurston 41
Greensburg Salem 37, Freeport 27
Hickory 51, Grove City 38
Highlands 84, Valley 42
Hopewell 67, Ambridge 25
Jersey Shore 45, Selinsgrove 22
Kane Area 54, Cameron County 33
Kennedy Catholic 94, Commodore Perry 10
Keystone 43, Cranberry 28
Keystone Oaks 51, East Allegheny 30
Lakeview 50, West Middlesex 36
Lancaster Country Day 68, Lititz Christian 30
Lansdale Catholic 42, Archbishop Carroll 39
Laurel 56, Lincoln High School 26
Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30
Lebanon 54, Milton Hershey 36
Leechburg 24, Jeannette 19
Manheim Central 59, Warwick 38
Maplewood 46, Saegertown 30
Mars 57, New Castle 39
McGuffey 53, Charleroi 46
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Millville 28
Mercer 42, Reynolds 10
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Titusville 15
Methacton 61, Pope John Paul II 20
Mohawk 54, Elwood City Riverside 32
Monessen 63, Avella 33
Montour 47, Moon 43
Mount Lebanon 37, Chartiers Valley 31
Mount Union 63, Curwensville 36
Mountain View 60, Susquehanna 33
Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 24
Neumann-Goretti 63, Bonner-Prendergast 28
North Allegheny 75, Hempfield 62
North East 52, Seneca 33
North Hills 52, Hampton 46
Northwestern 50, Girard 14
Norwin 50, Seneca Valley 17
Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 54
Old Forge 57, Lakeland 47
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 52, South Allegheny 25
Pine-Richland 54, Butler 50
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Knoch 36
Plum 58, Indiana 52
Port Allegany 49, Smethport 29
Punxsutawney 50, Dubois 19
Quaker Valley 46, Central Valley 35
Radnor 50, Garnet Valley 32
Riverview 38, St. Joseph 31
Rochester 52, South Side 46
Serra Catholic 61, Ellis School 20
Shade 61, Conemaugh Valley 48
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16
Shalom Christian 38, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 36
Shamokin 55, Warrior Run 37
Sharpsville 47, Slippery Rock 17
Shenango 68, Sewickley Academy 39
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36
South Park 51, Yough 45
Spring-Ford 47, Owen J Roberts 27
Springdale 52, Steel Valley 50
Trinity 57, Lincoln Park Charter 47
Tussey Mountain 43, Everett 41
Union 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 31
Union 52, Eden Christian 29
Union City 64, Youngsville 18
Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35
Unionville 55, Academy Park 24
Upper St. Clair 65, Bethel Park 31
Wallenpaupack 45, Abington Heights 28
Warren 60, Meadville 33
Waynesburg Central 46, Brownsville 40
Westmont Hilltop 41, Forest Hills 39
Williamsburg 62, Juniata Valley 49
Wilmington 62, Sharon 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell, ppd.
