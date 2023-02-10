The Barn is Ready for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Super Bowl Sunday is coming up and The Barn is ready for game day.



With the best game day atmosphere and great dinner specials, The Barn is the place to be to watch the big game this weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and The Barn in Zanesville is readying up for the crowd with game day specials like 65 cent wings, $2.00 off large pizzas, and amazing basket deals.

Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, or even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, The Barn welcomes you to go hangout and have a great Super Bowl Sunday.

“The game day party is so fun. The Super Bowl is always a great time down here and it’s great to have it on all of the TV’s. Watching people cheer on their team or boo the team that they didn’t want to win. There’s always a lot of back and forth with the fans and it’s always a great time to come down and just see everybody kind of have fellowship and gathering around it.” Jim Watson, Owner of The Barn said.



Not only is the Super Bowl a great day to stop by The Barn, but so is Valentine’s Day. The special day is two days after the Super Bowl and The Barn has Valentine’s Day specials ready. Specials consists of bourbon chicken with homemade mashed potatoes or grilled prime rib eye with a baked potato and a salad. They’re also having sweet desserts for the sweet and special holiday.

“We have these amazing desserts. We have a heart shaped poke cake. We have a heart shaped chocolate chip cookie and our homemade dessert that is our pizza dough with a lot of sweets on it. So, if you want a sweet for your sweetheart, The Barn is the place to come to get it.” Watson stated.



You can watch the Super Bowl this Sunday on Fox 5 starting at 6:30.