Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Providence 4½ at ST. JOHN’S (NY) Pittsburgh 4½ at FLORIDA STATE NC State 7½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Marquette 11½ at GEORGETOWN at TEXAS 7½ West Virginia Kentucky 8½ at GEORGIA at MARYLAND 7½ Penn State at DUQUESNE 6½ Saint Bonaventure at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 4½ George Washington at OLE MISS 10½ South Carolina Kansas 3½ at OKLAHOMA at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ Clemson at CREIGHTON 3½ UConn at DRAKE 5½ Southern Illinois at ILLINOIS 4½ Rutgers Virginia Tech 4½ at NOTRE DAME at GEORGE MASON 4½ Rhode Island at BRADLEY 10½ Murray State Alabama 2½ at AUBURN at DAVIDSON 3½ Fordham at SAMFORD 14½ Citadel at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7½ Arkansas State at CHATTANOOGA 4½ Mercer at FLORIDA 8½ Vanderbilt at UAB 7½ Middle Tennessee at RICHMOND 7½ Loyola Chicago Wisconsin 2½ at NEBRASKA Baylor 1½ at TCU at SAN DIEGO STATE 9½ UNLV at VIRGINIA 5½ Duke Louisiana 1½ at TROY at WAKE FOREST 13½ Georgia Tech at ARKANSAS 7½ Mississippi State at IOWA STATE 5½ Oklahoma State at MICHIGAN 1½ Indiana at TENNESSEE 12½ Missouri NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Miami Denver 9½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Indiana at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Utah at ATLANTA 10½ (OFF) San Antonio at CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 2½ (233½) Dallas NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at DETROIT -137 Vancouver +114 Nashville -140 at PHILADELPHIA +116 New York -205 at MONTREAL +168 Calgary -120 at BUFFALO +100 Edmonton -150 at OTTAWA +125 at DALLAS -125 Tampa Bay +104 at BOSTON -194 Washington +160 at FLORIDA -122 Colorado +102 at CAROLINA -210 N.Y Rangers +168 at TORONTO -330 Columbus +260 at MINNESOTA -120 New Jersey +100 at ST. LOUIS -194 Arizona +158 at WINNIPEG -320 Chicago +255 at LOS ANGELES -118 Pittsburgh -102

