Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press20
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS 5 West Virginia
Kansas at OKLAHOMA
at CREIGHTON UConn
at ILLINOIS Rutgers
Alabama at AUBURN
at NORTH CAROLINA Clemson
Baylor at TCU
at VIRGINIA Duke
at MICHIGAN Indiana
at IOWA STATE Oklahoma State
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Miami
Denver (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Indiana
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Utah
at ATLANTA 10½ (OFF) San Antonio
at CLEVELAND 4 (OFF) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO (233½) Dallas
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (50½) Kansas City
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at DETROIT -137 Vancouver +114
Nashville -140 at PHILADELPHIA +116
New York -205 at MONTREAL +168
Calgary -120 at BUFFALO +100
Edmonton -150 at OTTAWA +125
at DALLAS -125 Tampa Bay +104
at BOSTON -194 Washington +160
at FLORIDA -122 Colorado +102
at CAROLINA -210 N.Y Rangers +168
at TORONTO -330 Columbus +260
at MINNESOTA -120 New Jersey +100
at ST. LOUIS -194 Arizona +158
at WINNIPEG -320 Chicago +255
at LOS ANGELES -118 Pittsburgh -102

Associated Press