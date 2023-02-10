Sports Betting Line

|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS
|5
|West
|Virginia
|Kansas
|2½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|at CREIGHTON
|4½
|UConn
|at ILLINOIS
|2½
|Rutgers
|Alabama
|2½
|at
|AUBURN
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|6½
|Clemson
|Baylor
|1½
|at
|TCU
|at VIRGINIA
|5½
|Duke
|at MICHIGAN
|1½
|Indiana
|at IOWA STATE
|5½
|Oklahoma
|State
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Denver
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at ATLANTA
|10½
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|2½
|(233½)
|Dallas
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|1½
|(50½)
|Kansas
|City
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at DETROIT
|-137
|Vancouver
|+114
|Nashville
|-140
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+116
|New York
|-205
|at
|MONTREAL
|+168
|Calgary
|-120
|at
|BUFFALO
|+100
|Edmonton
|-150
|at
|OTTAWA
|+125
|at DALLAS
|-125
|Tampa
|Bay
|+104
|at BOSTON
|-194
|Washington
|+160
|at FLORIDA
|-122
|Colorado
|+102
|at CAROLINA
|-210
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+168
|at TORONTO
|-330
|Columbus
|+260
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|New
|Jersey
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-194
|Arizona
|+158
|at WINNIPEG
|-320
|Chicago
|+255
|at LOS ANGELES
|-118
|Pittsburgh
|-102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/