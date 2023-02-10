ZANESVILLE, OH – Many individuals, communities, businesses, and families in Ohio benefit from public transportation.



This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week. Public transportation is an essential service that provides the community safe and reliable transportation. Safe Efficient Affordable Transportation, or SEAT, offers five fixed route services in Zanesville and two fixed route services in Guernsey County to get you where you need to go.

“You can call and schedule your ride through the Transit Center. They offer two services; door to door demand response, when they will pick you up and take you to your location, or you can catch the street routes which are the designated routes in Guernsey and Muskingum County. Those are free until September.” Nicki Silver, the Muskingum and Guernsey County Mobility Manager stated.



SEAT runs Monday through Friday from 4 am to 8 pm, and the street routes end at 6 pm. SEAT can be utilized for any of your needs. From medical appointments to the grocery store, it’ll get you from point A to point B.



To schedule a ride, you can call the Transit Center at (740) 454-8573.



“Individuals that don’t have that reliable transportation or the family to take them, they rely on public transit. A lot of the residents in Muskingum and Guernsey County don’t ride transit because they need to, it’s because they have to.” Silver stated.



For more information on SEAT, visit the website below.

