ODNR Awards Boating Education Grants

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded $200,000 in boating education grants to strengthen or enhance local programs.

Boating Education grants help to purchase safety equipment, kayaks, life jackets and trailers.

In Perry County the Sunday Creek Association will receive over $24,000 to purchase canoeing equipment and provide beginning canoe skills workshops.

The grants are funded by Ohio’s Recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard.

