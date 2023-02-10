Jones’ 18 help Weber State take down Montana State 73-63

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Weber State beat Montana State 73-63 on Thursday to end the Bobcats’ five-game win streak.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Zahir Porter shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points for the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4 Big Sky Conference).

The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3) were led in scoring by Great Osobor, who finished with 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Raequan Battle added 14 points for Montana State. Caleb Fuller also had 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State hosts Montana and Montana State visits Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.