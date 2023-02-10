Henson leads CS Bakersfield over CS Northridge 73-58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Henson had 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-58 victory over CSU Northridge on Thursday night.

Henson shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (9-15, 5-8 Big West Conference). Antavion Collum scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Marvin McGhee recorded 13 points and was 4 of 4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance).

De’Sean Allen-Eikens finished with 14 points, four assists and two blocks for the Matadors (5-19, 2-11). Ethan Igbanugo scored 10.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. CS Bakersfield hosts Long Beach State, while CS Northridge hosts Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.