Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 47

Akr. East 72, Can. South 41

Akr. Hoban 79, Cornerstone Christian 58

Akron Garfield 72, Alliance Marlington 69

Albany Alexander 63, Nelsonville-York 56, 2OT

Andover Pymatuning Valley 68, Bristol 48

Antwerp 61, Defiance Tinora 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Rittman 24

Arcadia 53, N. Baltimore 52

Arcanum 57, Ansonia 48

Arlington 84, Vanlue 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 78, Geneva 55

Ashtabula Lakeside 66, Painesville Harvey 62

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Attica Seneca E. 67, Bucyrus Wynford 56

Avon 62, Grafton Midview 52

Avon Lake 71, Olmsted Falls 58

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 70, Fremont St. Joseph 31

Beaver Eastern 48, McDermott Scioto NW 47

Bellaire 85, Caldwell 72

Bellbrook 79, Waynesville 68

Bellevue 74, Clyde 65

Beloit W. Branch 51, Girard 41

Belpre 51, Glouster Trimble 47

Berea-Midpark 64, N. Ridgeville 58

Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Sebring McKinley 41

Bishop Fenwick 54, Hamilton Badin 49

Bishop Ready 52, Bishop Watterson 41

Bluffton 61, Harrod Allen E. 54

Botkins 55, Anna 40

Bowling Green 60, Holland Springfield 58

Bradford 64, Newton Local 57

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, Macedonia Nordonia 47

Bridgeport 70, Hundred, W.Va. 51

Brooke, W.Va. 45, Belmont Union Local 44

Brookfield 61, Garrettsville Garfield 42

Brooklyn 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 43

Brookville 63, Germantown Valley View 45

Brunswick 68, Euclid 60

Bucyrus 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

Burton Berkshire 43, Wickliffe 40

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Caledonia River Valley 86, Sparta Highland 45

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 23

Campbell Memorial 44, Newton Falls 41

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Uniontown Lake 37

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Uniontown Lake 38

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Corning Miller 50

Canfield 49, Warren Howland 30

Carey 42, Upper Sandusky 34

Carlisle 61, Monroe 54, OT

Casstown Miami E. 70, Covington 33

Centerville 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

Chillicothe Unioto 67, Chillicothe Huntington 65

Chillicothe Zane Trace 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45, OT

Cin. Anderson 71, Lebanon 55

Cin. Elder 44, Cin. Moeller 43

Cin. Gamble Montessori 69, Cin. Oyler 55

Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. St. Xavier 39

Cin. NW 54, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42

Cin. Turpin 64, Kings Mills Kings 60, OT

Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Woodward 61

Cin. Withrow 75, Cin. Aiken 49

Cin. Wyoming 54, Cin. Madeira 45

Circleville Logan Elm 37, Amanda-Clearcreek 27

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56

Cle. Hts. 82, E. Cle. Shaw 47

Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Tol. Start 41

Cols. DeSales 59, Cols. St. Charles 57, 4OT

Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 61, Circleville 59

Convoy Crestview 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Coshocton 57, Crooksville 50

Creston Norwayne 84, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45

Cuyahoga Falls 69, Barberton 54

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Chardon NDCL 51

Dalton 62, Doylestown Chippewa 50

Day. Christian 51, Franklin Middletown Christian 49

Day. Northridge 57, Sidney Lehman 35

Defiance Ayersville 46, Sherwood Fairview 24

Delaware Hayes 59, Canal Winchester 42

Delphos Jefferson 58, Columbus Grove 43

Delphos St. John’s 48, Coldwater 32

Dola Hardin Northern 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 55

Dublin Coffman 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 35

Dublin Jerome 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

Eastlake North 63, Chagrin Falls Kenston 57

Edgerton 43, Hicksville 41

Edon 48, Gorham Fayette 45

Elyria 84, Amherst Steele 29

Elyria Cath. 77, N. Olmsted 58

Erie McDowell, Pa. 68, Austintown Fitch 48

Fairfield 66, Cin. Princeton 43

Fairview 63, Lakewood 55

Felicity-Franklin 53, Batavia 52

Findlay 70, Tol. St. Francis 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 11

Frankfort Adena 55, Southeastern 52

Franklin Furnace Green 64, New Boston Glenwood 34

Ft. Recovery 56, New Knoxville 29

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Worthington Christian 45

Gallipolis Gallia 52, Chesapeake 44

Gates Mills Hawken 90, Beachwood 61

Genoa Area 61, Tontogany Otsego 51

Granville 45, Zanesville 43

Green 50, Can. Glenoak 49

Grove City Christian 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Groveport Madison Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 41

Hamilton 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 55, OT

Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Delta 32

Harrison 61, Trenton Edgewood 45

Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Rootstown 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Paulding 45

Heath 57, Hebron Lakewood 28

Hilliard Bradley 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51

Howard E. Knox 52, Cols. Wellington 46

Hudson 62, Mayfield 55

Huron 49, Oak Harbor 27

Ironton 79, Portsmouth 64

Jefferson Area 69, Conneaut 40

John Marshall, W.Va. 61, Rayland Buckeye 45

Kalida 49, Continental 30

Kinsman Badger 68, Windham 57

Kirtland 68, Mantua Crestwood 59

Lancaster Fairfield Union 66, Bloom-Carroll 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 82, Columbiana Crestview 78

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Lynchburg-Clay 41

Lexington 73, Wooster 50

Liberty Center 64, Metamora Evergreen 55

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Sycamore 44

Lima Perry 67, Morral Ridgedale 33

Lima Shawnee 77, Kenton 43

Lima Sr. 61, Fremont Ross 53

London 44, Bellefontaine 41

London Madison Plains 58, Cedarville 33

Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 42

Louisville 82, Canal Fulton Northwest 60

Louisville Aquinas 70, Warren JFK 52

Lowellville 69, Atwater Waterloo 41

Lucas 63, Mt. Gilead 48

Lucasville Valley 78, Waverly 57

Manchester 59, Peebles 53

Mansfield Madison 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Mansfield Sr. 70, Ashland 61

Maple Hts. 75, Warrensville Hts. 35

Marion Elgin 58, Lima Temple Christian 51

Marion Harding 58, Ontario 31

Marion Pleasant 71, Galion 58

Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

Mason 51, Cin. Oak Hills 40

Massillon Jackson 70, Can. McKinley 51

Massillon Perry 42, N. Can. Hoover 37

McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44

Medina 68, Mentor 63

Medina Highland 70, Aurora 48

Miamisburg 62, Springboro 49

Middlefield Cardinal 66, Orwell Grand Valley 64

Middletown 57, Cin. Colerain 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Milton-Union 62, DeGraff Riverside 45

Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59

Minerva 64, E. Can. 56, 2OT

Minford 64, Wheelersburg 28

Mogadore 73, Ravenna SE 56

Mowrystown Whiteoak 43, RULH 35

New Bremen 85, Minster 24

New Middletown Spring. 64, McDonald 50

New Philadelphia 64, Mt. Vernon 35

New Richmond 63, Wilmington 47

Norton 85, Mogadore Field 54

Oak Hill 45, S. Webster 43, OT

Oberlin 72, Lorain Clearview 67

Oberlin Firelands 62, Sullivan Black River 46

Old Fort 70, Kansas Lakota 15

Orange 54, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Defiance 62

Ottoville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51

Paden City, W.Va. 45, Beallsville 41

Painesville Riverside 69, Chardon 62

Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 36

Parma Padua 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 58

Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32

Pemberville Eastwood 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

Pickerington Cent. 51, Lancaster 38

Pickerington N. 38, New Albany 34

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Spring. Shawnee 40

Pomeroy Meigs 52, Athens 45

Port Clinton 54, Castalia Margaretta 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 44, Hilliard Davidson 42

Proctorville Fairland 55, Ironton Rock Hill 53

Racine Southern 57, Shadyside 49

Ravenna 61, Peninsula Woodridge 52

Reynoldsburg 70, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Richfield Revere 70, Kent Roosevelt 28

Richmond Hts. 83, Chagrin Falls 40

Richwood N. Union 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 65

Rossford 74, Elmore Woodmore 27

Russia 39, Ft. Loramie 37

S. Point 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Salem 69, Hubbard 56

Sandusky 78, Norwalk 63

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Gibsonburg 30

Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 50

Seaman N. Adams 76, W. Union 36

Shelby 76, Bellville Clear Fork 63

Sidney 69, Greenville 59

Smithville 74, West Salem Northwestern 45

Spencerville 71, Ada 35

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 40, Legacy Christian 39

Spring. NW 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. N. College Hill 43

St. Henry 57, Rockford Parkway 52

St. Marys Memorial 79, Lima Bath 48

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Twinsburg 41

Streetsboro 56, Akr. Springfield 51

Struthers 65, Columbiana 44

Stryker 31, Pettisville 30

Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Navarre Fairless 36

Swanton 36, Bryan 31

Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29

Tallmadge 49, Copley 48

Thomas Worthington 47, Hilliard Darby 42

Thornville Sheridan 39, New Concord John Glenn 33

Tiffin Calvert 53, New Riegel 39

Tiffin Columbian 62, Vermilion 39

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. Whitmer 43

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 83, Tol. Ottawa Hills 57

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 63, Oregon Clay 52

Tree of Life 63, Liberty Christian Academy 28

Troy 62, Piqua 54

Troy Christian 60, Tipp City Bethel 42

University, W.Va. 68, St. Clairsville 55

Urbana 64, St. Paris Graham 30

Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 41

Van Wert 56, Elida 53

Vandalia Butler 51, Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, OT

Versailles 56, Maria Stein Marion Local 48

Vienna Mathews 53, Ashtabula St. John 41

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59

W. Liberty-Salem 55, Spring. NE 36

W. Unity Hilltop 53, Holgate 52, OT

Wapakoneta 44, Celina 36

Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Boardman 42

Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 41

Wauseon 65, Archbold 42

Wellsville 93, Richmond Edison 61

Westerville Cent. 85, Galloway Westland 33

Westerville N. 68, Worthington Kilbourne 39

Westerville S. 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 46

Willard 82, Milan Edison 62

Williamsburg 62, Fayetteville-Perry 56

Williamsport Westfall 69, Piketon 48

Willoughby S. 56, Madison 52

Xenia 59, Fairborn 56

Youngs. Chaney High School 50, Poland Seminary 45

Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 44

Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Mooney 49

Zanesville Maysville 88, Warsaw River View 67

Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Millersport 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press