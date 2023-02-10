AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 a.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Thomas, Revis headline new Pro Football Hall of Fame class

PHOENIX (AP) — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

2 days later, LeBron still feels scoring record is ‘surreal’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his ascent to the top of the NBA’s career scoring list is still surreal to him. The Los Angeles Lakers star expressed his thanks to his family, his fans and all the great players who came before him when the team honored him with a pregame ceremony. James broke the record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who said James is “without a doubt, the greatest player of his era.” James referred to his mother, wife and three children as his “starting five,” and he thanked his mother for buying him a kiddie hoop and a basketball on the Christmas before his fourth birthday.

NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams

First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West. Trade deadline day in the NBA on Thursday featured plenty of moves, with the Suns making the biggest as they chase the first championship in franchise history. They acquired Durant by sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 to the Nets, who also sent T.J. Warren back to his original team in Phoenix. The Lakers also made multiple moves as they try to strengthen their team around career scoring leader LeBron James.

South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

HONOLULU (AP) — An autopsy report says Honolulu police fatally shot a 29-year-old South African man who had a degenerative brain disease often found in American football stars subjected to repeated head trauma. Experts say the finding could explain his strange behavior that prompted the deadly 2021 confrontation with officers. Boston University determined that Lindani Myeni’s brain tissue showed the rugby player had the disease known as CTE. The doctor who conducted the autopsy says he suspected CTE after hearing about Myeni’s behavior and his past with contact sports. Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney decided not to pursue charges against any of the officers, saying their deadly force was justified because Myeni physically attacked them after he went into a stranger’s home.

Moves by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after Big 12 officials cleared the way for the storied programs to exit their league a year earlier than planned. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12′s media contracts. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.” The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.

NFL Honors: Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders onstage at the “NFL Honors” who helped save his life. The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He appeared again at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the first responders were recognized. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2.

Analysis: After trade deadline, NBA title road got tougher

Trade Deadline Day has come and gone in the NBA. And obviously, some of the blockbusters made teams better. Phoenix gets better with Kevin Durant. Dallas gets better with Kyrie Irving. That’s not rocket science. But even subtle moves might pay off for the many contenders for this season’s NBA title. And in other cases, the work done now will bring payoffs for years to come.

Nets trade Durant to Suns, get Bridges in 4-team deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended Thursday when the Nets traded him to the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team deal. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 from the Suns, who also got T.J. Warren from the Nets. Durant is recovering from a sprained knee ligament. When he returns, it will be in a potent Phoenix lineup alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. He was dealt just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas.

NFL lauds preparation when it comes to player safety

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFL’s chief medical officer says the league is prepared for any emergency on game day, whether it’s a preseason exhibition or the Super Bowl between Kansas City and Philadelphia on Sunday. Dr. Allen Sills says that was underscored by the way medical personnel were able to help Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed in cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati last month. Hamlin was resuscitated and continues his recovery, but he was doing well enough to travel to Phoenix this week to accept a community service award.