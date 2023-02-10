Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Alvarado, Phils agree to deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam became the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday while the Rays argued for $1.55 million.

Philadelphia reliever José Alvarado avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal for $3.45 million. He had filed for $3.7 million and the Phillies’ $3.2 million.

The panel that heard Adam’s case is expected to issue a decision Saturday.

Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. He earned $1.15 million.

Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000) and outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. ($1.9 million). Those decisions are being held for later cases to be argued or settled.

Teams have won three of five decisions: All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle, while pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami.

A decision also is pending for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

Alvarado went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 59 relief appearances. He had a 5.56 ERA in 12 postseason appearances for the NL champions, getting the win in the Game 5 pennant-clincher against San Diego. Alvarado failed to hold a one-run lead in the sixth inning of World Series Game 6, relieving Zack Wheeler with two on and giving up a long three-run homer to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. The Astros went on to a 4-1 victory that won the title.

Eleven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17, including Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Domínguez.

New Houston general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that he’s attempting to negotiate deals with right-hander Cristian Javier, who also is among the 11, and with outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was awarded the team’s $5 million offer Thursday rather than his $7.5 million request.

Brown said he also is trying to reach long-term deals with second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, whose contracts expire after the 2024 season.

