Updated on Friday February 10, 2023 Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average. Low 25°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Calmer & Cooler. High 44°

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. A Touch Warmer. Low 28°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will remain partly cloudy for your overnight. We will be cooler, and near average, with lows dropping back into the mid twenties.

We dry up on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs dropping back to the lower to mid forties.

We start to warm up after that with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty on Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy for both days.

Another dry day will be with us on Valentine’s Day. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with our highs topping off in the lower fifties. Slight Chances for a shower will move into the region after midnight.

Clouds will decrease back to partly cloudy again on Wednesday. More warmth will be with us as well, with highs in the lower sixties.

Showers will be with us for the afternoon and evening on Thursday. It will be a warm day again, with highs in the lower to mid sixties.

We dry back up on Friday. Skies again remain mostly cloudy, with highs plummeting back into the mid thirties!!

