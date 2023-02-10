7 Day Forecast

Updated on Friday February 10, 2023 Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average. Low 25°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Calmer & Cooler. High 44°

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. A Touch Warmer. Low 28°

Skies will remain partly cloudy for your overnight. We will be cooler, and near average, with lows dropping back into the mid twenties.

We dry up on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs dropping back to the lower to mid forties.

We start to warm up after that with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty on Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy for both days.

Another dry day will be with us on Valentine’s Day. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with our highs topping off in the lower fifties. Slight Chances for a shower will move into the region after midnight.

Clouds will decrease back to partly cloudy again on Wednesday. More warmth will be with us as well, with highs in the lower sixties. 

Showers will be with us for the afternoon and evening on Thursday. It will be a warm day again, with highs in the lower to mid sixties.

We dry back up on Friday. Skies again remain mostly cloudy, with highs plummeting back into the mid thirties!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!