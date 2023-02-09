Pet of the Week: Meet Foxy  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a puppy who just keeps going.

Foxy is a 5 month old Chihuahua who has a taste for french fries. She also loves car rides and gets along with kids, dogs and cats. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that she especially has a soft spot for people making her the perfect Valentine.

“She’s not going to be the type of dog that you can you know leave all day and to handle what you’ve got going on in your busy life. She’s going to want someone around her and she’s going to be good with kids as well, I mean it could be a good thing for kids to learn responsibility. She’s just going to be a good dog but please make sure that she’s active and can let some of that energy out.”

Cohagen also said that the Shelter is continuing their “Find Love in an Old Soul” promotion as they look for homes for their older cat population.

“It’s Find Love in an old Soul, that’s going on through next Tuesday which is Valentine’s Day so the adoption rates are reduced for our older cats and they are marked on our website and here in the Shelter.”

You can view the cats during customer service hours from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm or visit the shelter’s website for more on the animals up for adoption at animalsheltersociety.org.