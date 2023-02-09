Penguins in action against the Ducks after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-29-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 17-29-6 record overall and a 9-13-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks serve 11.7 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25-16-9 overall and 10-10-5 in road games. The Penguins have a 22-3-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has scored 19 goals with 33 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), Troy Terry: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.