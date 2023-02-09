Grand Canyon secures 78-67 win over New Mexico State

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 18 points in Grand Canyon’s 78-67 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday.

Harrison had five assists for the Antelopes (16-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Noah Baumann shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Gabe McGlothan was 5-of-8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Xavier Pinson led the Aggies (9-15, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Deshawndre Washington added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New Mexico State. DaJuan Gordon and Doctor Bradley had 11 points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon visits Seattle U while New Mexico State visits Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.