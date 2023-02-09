Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.

Combined the patrol said these five counties accounted for 31% of all fatal crashes statewide.

Governor Mike DeWine said fatal crashes are preventable when drivers are attentive, responsible and sober.

During this five-year period more than five fatal crashes were the result of driving off the roadway. Other factors included unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign.

In April, Senate Bill 288 will take effect which bans the use of electronic devices while driving in most circumstances.