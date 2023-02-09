Florafino’s In Zanesville Has Everything You Need For Valentine’s Day

Zanesville, OH-

Next Tuesday is Valentine’s day, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, Florafino’s, here in Zanesville, is the perfect place.

The flower shop is gearing up for the big day, but remember to get your orders in early to guarantee delivery. Florafino’s will be open this weekend and Monday as well. If you are in a hurry or shopping last minute, they even have some loose bouquets to choose from. There will be a wide variety of arrangements for the perfect unique gift.

“This year, we have three specials, all three different price points for whatever the guys and gals are looking for. We have cupid, charming, and my queen. They are all going to be adorned with oriental lilies, star gazers, daisies, red roses. Just a nice mix of what the guys and gals are looking for,” Florafino’s owner Jessica Tysinger stated.

There will be extra parking and plenty of room inside the store to accommodate everyone. If you are looking to go another route besides flowers, Florafino’s has you covered.

“Oh, we have lots of gifts here at Florafino’s. Super cuddly valentine plush, we have warmies, we have chocolates, heart-shaped box chocolates, we have preserved roses, we have really cool water globes. Tons of gift ideas to add on. Lots of new candle lines, floral candles and lots of gifts to choose from as well,” Tysinger said.

If interested, you can visit their website or pick up any of the gifts in person at the store.