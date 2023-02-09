Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun’s 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes’ 3-2 win.

Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall. The Blackhawks have a -57 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 177 conceded.

Arizona is 17-28-6 overall with a 3-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Coyotes serve 11.0 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won the previous matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has nine goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has nine goals and 20 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jonathan Toews: day to day (illness), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.