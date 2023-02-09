Updated on Thursday February 9, 2023 Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Blustery. Low 38°

Friday: Slight Precipitation Chance. Much Cooler. High 47°

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average. Low 25°

DISCUSSION:

Gusty conditions will still be with us for the overnight. Gusts will still be as high as 45mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping back into the upper thirties.

Slight chances will stick with us on Friday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs drop to the mid forties.

We dry up on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs dropping back to the lower forties.

We start to warm up after that with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty on Sunday and Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy for both days.

Another dry day will be with us on Tuesday. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with our highs topping off in the lower fifties. Shower chances will move into the region later into your Valentine’s Day.

Scattered showers will continue into early Wednesday morning. After that, clouds will decrease. More warmth will be with us as well, with highs near sixty.

Showers will again be with us for the morning and afternoon on Thursday, before clouds decrease again. It will be a warm day again, with highs in the upper fifties.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!!

