Wilkins scores 15, Longwood defeats Presbyterian 66-46

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points in Longwood’s 66-46 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Wilkins also had seven rebounds for the Lancers (17-9, 9-4 Big South Conference). Walyn Napper added 14 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. D’Avian Houston went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Owen McCormack finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12). Terrell Ard Jr. added eight points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had eight points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 12th in a row — the longest active losing streak in the nation.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Longwood visits High Point and Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.