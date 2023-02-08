Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 38, Princeville 33

Aledo (Mercer County) 60, AlWood-Cambridge 29

Altamont 82, Neoga 55

Alton Marquette 62, Maryville Christian 42

Amundsen 64, Chicago King 45

Andrew 66, Stagg 56

Anna-Jonesboro 71, Century 39

Annawan 67, Monmouth United 51

Antioch 42, Grant 40

Argenta-Oreana 51, Arcola 50

Armstrong 65, Chrisman 59

Astoria/VIT Co-op 55, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 48

Athens 49, Riverton 47

Aurora (East) 80, Glenbard East 73

Aurora Central Catholic 63, Lombard (CPSA) 26

Aurora Math-Science 58, LaMoille 25

Beecher 71, Reed-Custer 64

Bensenville (Fenton) 50, South Elgin 42

Benton 68, Du Quoin 50

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Roxana 40

Bloomington 93, Yorkville Christian 84

Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln Way Central 54

Breese Central 50, Columbia 39

Bremen 65, Shepard 58

Brother Rice 59, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 51

Bureau Valley 59, Hall 47

Burlington Central 64, Algonquin (Jacobs) 37

Byron 56, North Boone 36

Calhoun 74, Pleasant Hill 53

Camp Point Central 62, Illini West (Carthage) 30

Canton 59, Havana 56

Catlin (Salt Fork) 63, Fithian Oakwood 42

Centralia Christ Our Rock 65, Metro-East Lutheran 27

Cerro Gordo 53, Heritage 30

Champaign Centennial 75, Champaign Central 72, OT

Champaign Judah Christian 71, DeLand-Weldon 21

Champaign St. Thomas More 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41

Charleston 69, Effingham 61

Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 30

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 73, Chicago (Butler) 51

Chicago (Lane) 45, Schaumburg 38

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 39

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 38, Chicago (Soto) High School 20

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 61, Hyde Park 59

Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Providence 33

Cisne 58, Norris City (NCOE) 46

Clinton 59, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Collinsville 58, O’Fallon 51

Crab Orchard 83, Carrier Mills 54

Crystal Lake South 49, Cary-Grove 44

Cumberland 46, St Elmo-Brownstown 45

Curie 75, Whitney Young 60

De La Salle 59, St. Ignatius 54

DeKalb 70, Rochelle 40

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Villa Grove/Heritage 48

Decatur St. Teresa 60, Sullivan 32

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52, Colfax Ridgeview 50

Delavan 62, Midwest Central 53

Dieterich 62, Martinsville 47

Dixon 61, Rock Falls 50

Dundee-Crown 59, Prairie Ridge 50

East Alton-Wood River 77, Mount Olive 24

East Dubuque 51, Potosi, Wis. 48

East Peoria 68, Richwoods 60

East St. Louis 80, Belleville West 56

Edwardsville 51, Mascoutah 48

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Farina South Central 34

Eldorado 51, Carmi White County 44

Elgin 42, West Chicago 40

Elk Grove 65, Fremd 32

Elmwood 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Eureka 78, Heyworth 51

Evanston Township 67, OPRF 65

Evergreen Park 69, Reavis 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Bloomington Central Catholic 66

Fairfield 47, Hamilton County 46

Flora 49, Edwards County 28

Galesburg 57, Rock Island Alleman 28

Gallatin County 57, Thompsonville 37

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Richmond-Burton 45

Gillespie 69, Litchfield 64

Gilman Iroquois West 59, Milford 42

Glenbard South 50, Bartlett 47

Glenbrook North 57, Rolling Meadows 54

Glenbrook South 52, Conant 36

Goreville 83, Zeigler-Royalton 34

Grant Park 49, Kankakee Trinity Academy 40

Grayslake North 72, Round Lake 18

Greenville 66, Pana 59

Griggsville-Perry 45, South County 43

Hampshire 57, Crystal Lake Central 30

Henry 65, DePue 45

Highland Park 45, L.F. Academy 42

Hinsdale Central 64, Prospect 48

Hoffman Estates 57, Maine East 46

Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Sandburg 47

Hoopeston 58, Watseka (coop) 45

IC Catholic 46, Aurora Christian 40

Illini Bluffs 55, Farmington 49

Illini Central 62, Stanford Olympia 60

Jacksonville 58, Springfield 57

Jerseyville Jersey 76, Carrollton 57

Johnston City 47, Christopher 43

Joliet Catholic 55, Carmel 49

Joliet West 71, Plainfield South 55

Kenwood 71, Phillips 68

Kewanee 48, Mendota 35

Knoxville 69, Oneida (ROWVA) 48

Lake Forest 34, Warren Township 30

Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 43

Lakes Community 55, Grayslake Central 43

Larkin 64, Streamwood 24

Latin 52, North Shore Country Day 36

Lawrenceville 77, Red Hill 49

Lexington 66, Flanagan-Cornell 61

Leyden 59, Argo 48

Libertyville 61, Zion Benton 31

Lincoln-Way East 66, Lockport 49

Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, St. Patrick 35

Lisle 61, Westmont 49

Loyola 64, Providence-St. Mel 27

MICDS, Mo. 65, Breese Mater Dei 62, OT

Macomb 73, Illinois Valley Central 45

Macon Meridian 52, Tuscola 51

Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68

Manteno 67, St. Anne 64, OT

Marist 51, Nazareth 38

McHenry 55, Huntley 50

Moline 71, United Township High School 54

Mooseheart 72, Indian Creek 65

Morris 70, La Salle-Peru 69, OT

Mounds Meridian 82, Harrisburg 75

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Barry (Western) 35

Mt. Zion 45, Lincoln 34

Murphysboro 42, Marion 39

Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Bolingbrook 49

New Berlin 56, Auburn 22

Newton 71, Tolono Unity 57

Niles West 64, Addison Trail 55

Nokomis 66, Pawnee 41

Normal Community 54, Pekin 28

North-Mac 60, Carlinville 47

Oak Lawn Community 70, Oak Lawn Richards 56

Okaw Valley 58, Blue Ridge 35

Okawville 56, New Athens 47

Olney (Richland County) 57, North Clay 51

Orion 60, Morrison 57

Oswego 60, Naperville Central 59

Oswego East 66, Waubonsie Valley 32

Ottawa Marquette 62, Serena 60

Peotone 54, Clifton Central 29

Piasa Southwestern 57, Vandalia 50

Pittsfield 59, Beardstown 48

Pleasant Plains 52, Petersburg PORTA 45

Pontiac 73, Monticello 61

Pope County 78, Joppa-Maple Grove 27

Princeton 84, St. Bede 48

Putnam County 53, Fieldcrest 46

Quincy 60, Rock Island 55

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Mendon Unity 35

Red Bud 52, Marissa/Coulterville 39

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Wheaton Academy 57

Robinson 53, Terre Haute North, Ind. 49

Rockford Christian 48, Winnebago 39

Rockford Christian Life 67, Leland 24

Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 57

Rockridge 57, Erie-Prophetstown 17

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 57, Decatur MacArthur 51

Sandoval 78, Dupo 34

Seneca 67, Streator 45

Sesser-Valier 49, Waltonville 45

Shelbyville 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 42

Sherrard 56, Monmouth-Roseville 49

Simeon 74, North Lawndale 54

Sparta 65, Steeleville 29

Springfield Calvary 82, Mt. Pulaski 58

Springfield Lutheran 53, Jacksonville ISD 37

St. Francis 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38

St. Laurence 60, Leo 42

St. Rita 74, Marmion 60

St. Viator 39, Niles Notre Dame 26

Staunton 60, Hillsboro 51

Sterling 69, Geneseo 29

Stevenson 55, Waukegan 41

Sycamore 80, Marengo 58

Taft 52, Maria 42

Taylorville 66, Mattoon 61

Teutopolis 55, Casey-Westfield 41

Thornton Fractional North 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 52

Thornton Fractional South 72, Oak Forest 53

Tremont 59, Hartsburg-Emden 37

Trenton Wesclin 53, Freeburg 44

Tri-Valley 56, Roanoke-Benson 45

Urbana University 53, Decatur Christian 30

W. Vigo, Ind. 54, Paris 33

Warsaw West Hancock 69, Liberty 35

Washington 44, Peoria Manual 39

Waterloo 51, Salem 45

Waterloo Gibault 57, Granite City 27

Wauconda 68, North Chicago 44

Wells 66, Von Steuben 38

Westville 58, Danville Schlarman 27

Williamsville 59, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Willowbrook 65, York 50

Wilmington 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Woodland 48, Earlville 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

