Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 57, Belleville East 32

Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Riverside-Brookfield 49

Barrington 70, Prospect 64

Batavia 63, St. Charles North 59

Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 47

Camp Point Central 54, West Hancock 20

Canton 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 42

Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 38

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 25

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Harvey Thornton 45

DePaul College Prep 72, Yorkville Christian 21

Dieterich 46, Bluford Webber 39

Dunlap 52, Metamora 44

East St. Louis 71, Belleville West 52

Elmwood 33, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30

Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18

Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 22

Galena 54, East Dubuque 28

Geneva 62, Lake Park 44

Glenbard West 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

Glenbrook North 62, Niles North 35

Herrin 45, Marion 15

Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Lockport 29

Hope Academy 48, Holy Trinity 37

Joliet West 61, Joliet Central 34

Kaneland 65, Morris 42

Kankakee (McNamara) 54, Ridgewood 43

La Salle-Peru 42, Rochelle 30

Lake View 36, Chicago (Disney II) 7

Latin 56, North Shore Country Day 39

Lena-Winslow 56, Pearl City 40

Lincoln 76, Taylorville 47

Lincoln Way Central 48, Lincoln Way West 41

Maryville Christian 57, Valmeyer 37

Massac County 90, Murphysboro 29

Metea Valley 71, Naperville Central 37

Midwest Central 59, Beardstown 44

Morgan Park Academy 36, Chicago-University 32

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, DeKalb 25

Niles West 46, Maine East 34

Nokomis 42, Sullivan 25

Northside Prep 51, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 38

O’Fallon 56, Collinsville 20

Oak Lawn Community 45, Oak Lawn Richards 25

Oregon 49, South Beloit 14

Oswego 65, Oswego East 32

Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39

Pecatonica 45, Durand 4

Plainfield East 75, Plainfield South 40

Pope County 66, Cobden 24

Providence 63, Mother McAuley 51

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Brimfield 37

Reavis 47, Evergreen Park 43

Richwoods 56, United Township High School 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Decatur MacArthur 43

Sparta 40, Red Bud 39

Springfield 43, Jacksonville 25

St. Laurence 56, Hillcrest 51

Sycamore 61, Plano 49

Thornton Fractional South 68, Oak Forest 64

Vernon Hills 69, Glenbrook South 67

Warren 46, West Carroll 19

Washington 44, Morton 40

Waterloo Gibault 50, Metro-East Lutheran 41

Waubonsie Valley 45, Naperville North 42

Wheaton Academy 47, St. Edward 43

Wheaton North 51, St. Charles East 41

Willows 61, Francis Parker 22

Winnebago 50, Machesney Park Harlem 38

Woodstock Marian 44, Belvidere North 24

Yorkville 52, Minooka 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

