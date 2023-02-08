Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 59, Alliance Marlington 46

Akr. Hoban 55, Green 43

Akr. Manchester 56, Massillon Tuslaw 40

Akr. Springfield 67, Mantua Crestwood 65

Albany Alexander 55, Pomeroy Meigs 49

Amherst Steele 51, Olmsted Falls 34

Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Cortland Maplewood 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 88, Conneaut 65

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Groveport-Madison 57

Athens 59, Wellston 40

Aurora 80, Barberton 59

Bainbridge Paint Valley 44, Frankfort Adena 41

Beachwood 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Beallsville 39, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 21

Beavercreek 62, Clayton Northmont 58

Bellbrook 86, Germantown Valley View 51

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 67, N. Baltimore 35

Beloit W. Branch 55, Akr. Kenmore 49

Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Berlin Hiland 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Bishop Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, McComb 37

Bowerston Conotton Valley 57, Bridgeport 49

Bowling Green 63, Sylvania Northview 60

Bradford 59, Hou 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Twinsburg 44

Bristol 74, Warren Lordstown 29

Brookville 56, Eaton 51

Campbell Memorial 37, Youngs. Liberty 29

Can. South 59, Navarre Fairless 54

Canal Fulton Northwest 53, Wooster Triway 52

Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 40

Carey 53, Leipsic 50

Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Centerburg 49, Richwood N. Union 48

Centerville 64, Springboro 47

Chardon 70, Eastlake North 59

Chardon NDCL 75, Chagrin Falls 43

Cin. Anderson 67, Morrow Little Miami 54

Cin. Elder 61, Bishop Fenwick 48

Cin. Hughes 66, Cin. Aiken 65

Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. McNicholas 54

Cin. Moeller 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 37

Cin. Princeton 41, Cin. Oak Hills 33

Cin. Riverview East 79, Cin. Shroder 30

Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 64

Cin. Taft 74, Cin. Withrow 41

Cin. Turpin 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57

Cin. West Clermont 66, Oxford Talawanda 63, OT

Cin. Western Hills 74, Goshen 51

Cle. Benedictine 58, Cle. E. Tech 55

Cle. Cent. Cath. 86, Independence 51

Cle. Horizon Science 58, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54

Cols. Mifflin 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57

Columbiana Crestview 62, Garrettsville Garfield 42

Copley 46, Richfield Revere 42

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Orrville 47

Day. Dunbar 45, Urbana 40

Day. Meadowdale 65, Day. Carroll 42

Day. Oakwood 51, Waynesville 32

Delaware Christian 43, Groveport Madison Christian 40

Delaware Hayes 58, Dublin Scioto 49

Delphos St. John’s 45, Lima Bath 39

Delta 62, Tontogany Otsego 49

Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 67, New Concord John Glenn 43

Elida 56, Bluffton 53, OT

Elyria 58, Avon Lake 57, OT

Elyria Cath. 73, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62

Fairfield 62, Cin. Colerain 33

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Batavia 45

Franklin 62, Monroe 54

Ft. Loramie 67, New Bremen 59, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 35

Geneva 65, Painesville Harvey 58

Georgetown 67, Felicity-Franklin 45

Gibsonburg 51, Fremont St. Joseph 49

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17

Grove City 47, Marysville 34

Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Cols. Centennial 35

Hamilton Badin 54, Trenton Edgewood 41

Hannibal River 42, Shadyside 31

Harrod Allen E. 58, Cory-Rawson 50

Hartville Lake Center Christian 54, Mogadore Field 44

Hilliard Davidson 62, Galloway Westland 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Kettering Fairmont 67

Ironton 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61

Jackson 55, Chesapeake 44

Jefferson Area 67, Struthers 47

Jefferson County Christian 78, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 67

Jeromesville Hillsdale 69, Rittman 44

Johnstown 43, Heath 28

Johnstown Northridge 48, Hebron Lakewood 22

Kidron Cent. Christian 77, Apple Creek Waynedale 50

Kinsman Badger 58, Vienna Mathews 51

Kirtland 75, Orwell Grand Valley 62

Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 54

Lakewood 41, Bay Village Bay 40

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Warren Champion 26

Leesburg Fairfield 65, Greenfield McClain 42

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Hamilton 45

Lima Cent. Cath. 68, Delphos Jefferson 48

Lima Sr. 66, Trotwood-Madison 51

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Hanoverton United 56

Lockland 71, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56

Logan 39, Circleville Logan Elm 26

London 51, Bishop Hartley 44

Lorain Clearview 68, LaGrange Keystone 51

Louisville 53, Uniontown Lake 52

Lowellville 81, Mineral Ridge 53

Lynchburg-Clay 77, Hillsboro 55

Lyndhurst Brush 63, Cle. Glenville 60

Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47

Malvern 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 58, OT

Mansfield Sr. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Marietta 70, Stewart Federal Hocking 51

Marion Elgin 71, Mt. Gilead 43

Marion Pleasant 72, Galion Northmor 53

Martins Ferry 64, Bellaire 54

Massillon 68, Wadsworth 58

Massillon Perry 89, Alliance 78

Mayfield 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67

McArthur Vinton County 90, Bidwell River Valley 55

McDonald 56, Sebring McKinley 47

Medina Highland 47, Cuyahoga Falls 45

Mentor 80, Brunswick 66

Metamora Evergreen 48, Holgate 34

Miamisburg 59, Springfield 44

Middlefield Cardinal 69, Rootstown 53

Miller City 67, Lima Perry 53

Mogadore 71, Ravenna 47

Mt. Vernon 44, Marion Harding 39

N. Can. Hoover 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

N. Ridgeville 80, Grafton Midview 51

New Albany 68, Hilliard Darby 45

New Lexington 49, McConnelsville Morgan 35

New Middletown Spring. 54, Atwater Waterloo 47

New Philadelphia 53, Dalton 45

New Richmond 69, Cin. Mariemont 62

Newark Licking Valley 67, Zanesville 63

Newport, Ky. 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56

Niles McKinley 63, Cortland Lakeview 55

Oak Hill 50, Waverly 35

Oberlin Firelands 57, Columbia Station Columbia 41

Old Fort 61, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42

Painesville Riverside 80, Willoughby S. 65

Pandora-Gilboa 75, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52

Parma Hts. Holy Name 82, Fairview 64

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Granville 38, OT

Pemberville Eastwood 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 50

Perry 53, Madison 43

Pickerington N. 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 26

Piketon 75, Chillicothe Huntington 67

Piqua 75, Fairborn 64

Poland Seminary 53, Girard 38

Ravenna SE 56, Burton Berkshire 46

Rayland Buckeye 72, Richmond Edison 50

Reading 56, Batavia Clermont NE 40

Reynoldsburg 75, Whitehall-Yearling 63

S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 69

Salem 61, Heartland Christian 59

Sandusky Perkins 63, Genoa Area 53

Sheffield Brookside 69, Oberlin 63

Spring. Kenton Ridge 52, Jamestown Greeneview 45

St. Henry 64, Beechwood, Ky. 55

Steubenville 67, Cle. John Marshall 58

Steubenville 67, John Marshall, W.Va. 58

Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Macedonia Nordonia 40

Swanton 60, Tol. Christian 57

Sylvania Southview 51, Maumee 48

Tallmadge 59, Kent Roosevelt 57

Thornville Sheridan 66, Philo 49

Tol. Bowsher 91, Tol. Waite 75

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Cols. DeSales 36

Tol. Start 45, Tol. Scott 43

Tree of Life 45, Granville Christian 8

University, W.Va. 68, Belmont Union Local 43

Vandalia Butler 44, Xenia 36

Versailles 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Vincent Warren 83, Cambridge 72

W. Carrollton 60, Greenville 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 55, Mason 43

W. Union 83, St. Patrick, Ky. 37

Warren Harding 58, Canfield 56

Warren JFK 58, Warren Howland 56

Warsaw River View 77, Coshocton 56

Waterford 68, Glouster Trimble 44

Weir, W.Va. 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Wellsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49

Westerville N. 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Westerville S. 70, Canal Winchester 32

Wheelersburg 61, Lucasville Valley 54

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Napoleon 48

Williamsburg 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39

Williamsport Westfall 78, Chillicothe Unioto 65

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Salineville Southern 58, OT

Worthington Christian 78, Day. Christian 61

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. Mooney 46

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 55, Crooksville 22

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Cols. Wellington 40

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andrews Osborne Academy vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press