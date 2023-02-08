Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 59, Alliance Marlington 46
Akr. Hoban 55, Green 43
Akr. Manchester 56, Massillon Tuslaw 40
Akr. Springfield 67, Mantua Crestwood 65
Albany Alexander 55, Pomeroy Meigs 49
Amherst Steele 51, Olmsted Falls 34
Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Cortland Maplewood 42
Ashtabula Edgewood 88, Conneaut 65
Ashville Teays Valley 67, Groveport-Madison 57
Athens 59, Wellston 40
Aurora 80, Barberton 59
Bainbridge Paint Valley 44, Frankfort Adena 41
Beachwood 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Beallsville 39, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 21
Beavercreek 62, Clayton Northmont 58
Bellbrook 86, Germantown Valley View 51
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 67, N. Baltimore 35
Beloit W. Branch 55, Akr. Kenmore 49
Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49
Berlin Hiland 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Bishop Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50
Bloomdale Elmwood 46, McComb 37
Bowerston Conotton Valley 57, Bridgeport 49
Bowling Green 63, Sylvania Northview 60
Bradford 59, Hou 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Twinsburg 44
Bristol 74, Warren Lordstown 29
Brookville 56, Eaton 51
Campbell Memorial 37, Youngs. Liberty 29
Can. South 59, Navarre Fairless 54
Canal Fulton Northwest 53, Wooster Triway 52
Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 40
Carey 53, Leipsic 50
Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44
Centerburg 49, Richwood N. Union 48
Centerville 64, Springboro 47
Chardon 70, Eastlake North 59
Chardon NDCL 75, Chagrin Falls 43
Cin. Anderson 67, Morrow Little Miami 54
Cin. Elder 61, Bishop Fenwick 48
Cin. Hughes 66, Cin. Aiken 65
Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. McNicholas 54
Cin. Moeller 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 37
Cin. Princeton 41, Cin. Oak Hills 33
Cin. Riverview East 79, Cin. Shroder 30
Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 64
Cin. Taft 74, Cin. Withrow 41
Cin. Turpin 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57
Cin. West Clermont 66, Oxford Talawanda 63, OT
Cin. Western Hills 74, Goshen 51
Cle. Benedictine 58, Cle. E. Tech 55
Cle. Cent. Cath. 86, Independence 51
Cle. Horizon Science 58, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 43
Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Sugar Grove Berne Union 54
Cols. Mifflin 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57
Columbiana Crestview 62, Garrettsville Garfield 42
Copley 46, Richfield Revere 42
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Orrville 47
Day. Dunbar 45, Urbana 40
Day. Meadowdale 65, Day. Carroll 42
Day. Oakwood 51, Waynesville 32
Delaware Christian 43, Groveport Madison Christian 40
Delaware Hayes 58, Dublin Scioto 49
Delphos St. John’s 45, Lima Bath 39
Delta 62, Tontogany Otsego 49
Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53
Dresden Tri-Valley 67, New Concord John Glenn 43
Elida 56, Bluffton 53, OT
Elyria 58, Avon Lake 57, OT
Elyria Cath. 73, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62
Fairfield 62, Cin. Colerain 33
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Batavia 45
Franklin 62, Monroe 54
Ft. Loramie 67, New Bremen 59, OT
Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 35
Geneva 65, Painesville Harvey 58
Georgetown 67, Felicity-Franklin 45
Gibsonburg 51, Fremont St. Joseph 49
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17
Grove City 47, Marysville 34
Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Cols. Centennial 35
Hamilton Badin 54, Trenton Edgewood 41
Hannibal River 42, Shadyside 31
Harrod Allen E. 58, Cory-Rawson 50
Hartville Lake Center Christian 54, Mogadore Field 44
Hilliard Davidson 62, Galloway Westland 52
Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Kettering Fairmont 67
Ironton 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61
Jackson 55, Chesapeake 44
Jefferson Area 67, Struthers 47
Jefferson County Christian 78, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 67
Jeromesville Hillsdale 69, Rittman 44
Johnstown 43, Heath 28
Johnstown Northridge 48, Hebron Lakewood 22
Kidron Cent. Christian 77, Apple Creek Waynedale 50
Kinsman Badger 58, Vienna Mathews 51
Kirtland 75, Orwell Grand Valley 62
Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 54
Lakewood 41, Bay Village Bay 40
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Warren Champion 26
Leesburg Fairfield 65, Greenfield McClain 42
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Hamilton 45
Lima Cent. Cath. 68, Delphos Jefferson 48
Lima Sr. 66, Trotwood-Madison 51
Lisbon David Anderson 72, Hanoverton United 56
Lockland 71, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56
Logan 39, Circleville Logan Elm 26
London 51, Bishop Hartley 44
Lorain Clearview 68, LaGrange Keystone 51
Louisville 53, Uniontown Lake 52
Lowellville 81, Mineral Ridge 53
Lynchburg-Clay 77, Hillsboro 55
Lyndhurst Brush 63, Cle. Glenville 60
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47
Malvern 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 58, OT
Mansfield Sr. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Marietta 70, Stewart Federal Hocking 51
Marion Elgin 71, Mt. Gilead 43
Marion Pleasant 72, Galion Northmor 53
Martins Ferry 64, Bellaire 54
Massillon 68, Wadsworth 58
Massillon Perry 89, Alliance 78
Mayfield 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67
McArthur Vinton County 90, Bidwell River Valley 55
McDonald 56, Sebring McKinley 47
Medina Highland 47, Cuyahoga Falls 45
Mentor 80, Brunswick 66
Metamora Evergreen 48, Holgate 34
Miamisburg 59, Springfield 44
Middlefield Cardinal 69, Rootstown 53
Miller City 67, Lima Perry 53
Mogadore 71, Ravenna 47
Mt. Vernon 44, Marion Harding 39
N. Can. Hoover 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47
N. Ridgeville 80, Grafton Midview 51
New Albany 68, Hilliard Darby 45
New Lexington 49, McConnelsville Morgan 35
New Middletown Spring. 54, Atwater Waterloo 47
New Philadelphia 53, Dalton 45
New Richmond 69, Cin. Mariemont 62
Newark Licking Valley 67, Zanesville 63
Newport, Ky. 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56
Niles McKinley 63, Cortland Lakeview 55
Oak Hill 50, Waverly 35
Oberlin Firelands 57, Columbia Station Columbia 41
Old Fort 61, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42
Painesville Riverside 80, Willoughby S. 65
Pandora-Gilboa 75, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52
Parma Hts. Holy Name 82, Fairview 64
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Granville 38, OT
Pemberville Eastwood 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 50
Perry 53, Madison 43
Pickerington N. 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 26
Piketon 75, Chillicothe Huntington 67
Piqua 75, Fairborn 64
Poland Seminary 53, Girard 38
Ravenna SE 56, Burton Berkshire 46
Rayland Buckeye 72, Richmond Edison 50
Reading 56, Batavia Clermont NE 40
Reynoldsburg 75, Whitehall-Yearling 63
S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 69
Salem 61, Heartland Christian 59
Sandusky Perkins 63, Genoa Area 53
Sheffield Brookside 69, Oberlin 63
Spring. Kenton Ridge 52, Jamestown Greeneview 45
St. Henry 64, Beechwood, Ky. 55
Steubenville 67, Cle. John Marshall 58
Steubenville 67, John Marshall, W.Va. 58
Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Macedonia Nordonia 40
Swanton 60, Tol. Christian 57
Sylvania Southview 51, Maumee 48
Tallmadge 59, Kent Roosevelt 57
Thornville Sheridan 66, Philo 49
Tol. Bowsher 91, Tol. Waite 75
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Cols. DeSales 36
Tol. Start 45, Tol. Scott 43
Tree of Life 45, Granville Christian 8
University, W.Va. 68, Belmont Union Local 43
Vandalia Butler 44, Xenia 36
Versailles 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
Vincent Warren 83, Cambridge 72
W. Carrollton 60, Greenville 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 55, Mason 43
W. Union 83, St. Patrick, Ky. 37
Warren Harding 58, Canfield 56
Warren JFK 58, Warren Howland 56
Warsaw River View 77, Coshocton 56
Waterford 68, Glouster Trimble 44
Weir, W.Va. 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61
Wellsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49
Westerville N. 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Westerville S. 70, Canal Winchester 32
Wheelersburg 61, Lucasville Valley 54
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Napoleon 48
Williamsburg 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39
Williamsport Westfall 78, Chillicothe Unioto 65
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Salineville Southern 58, OT
Worthington Christian 78, Day. Christian 61
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. Mooney 46
Youngs. Ursuline 74, Youngs. East 54
Zanesville Maysville 55, Crooksville 22
Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Cols. Wellington 40
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andrews Osborne Academy vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.
