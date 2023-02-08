RotaRama at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, OH- Secrest Auditorium always has exciting and fun events happening in their facility and this spring a Country concert will be sure to draw a crowd.

Texas Hill will perform along with the River Rats at the Rotary Club’s annual “RotaRama” event. Chair of RotaRama for the new Rotary Club of Zanesville Heather Dolen said that Texas Hill features two performer’s you may have seen on television before.

“Texas Hill is a Country band that was started by a couple of members, Adam Wakefield is with The Voice and Kasey James is with American Idol so we just thought that would be cool to bring it to Zanesville. Rota Rama will be a lot of fun, it is a Raffle and a Concert and you may win some money.”

Your ticket not only gives you a chance to see the bands but your ticket also gives you a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. There will also be other cash prizes throughout the evening. Dolen also said that money raised from the event supports rotary activities.

“We do lots of community activities and service projects throughout the year including Children’s Party or Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds Food Bags as well as the Phoenix Awards coming up soon. There are so many projects and we’ve got lots more that we want to do too.”

Tickets for the RotaRama on April 28th are $50. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the concert will start at 6:45 pm. You can purchase tickets on the Secrest Auditorium website at secrestauditorium.com.