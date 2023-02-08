Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Provides Laughs with a Valentines Day Tips Post

CAMBRIDGE, OH – A local sheriff’s office got creative with a Facebook post this Valentines Day season.



The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is giving people the opportunity to show their ex-lovers they’re still wanted. The Sheriff’s office created a comical video to encourage the public to submit tips on criminals in the area and get romantic revenge.

“We’re always looking for tips. It helps our detectives out a lot. We have a tip email and a tip phone number that they can call in every time they have information. Not just for warrants, but any kind of drug activity or anything that they might find suspicious, they can turn in.” 911 Dispatcher, Jamie Hopps stated.



This is the second year the Guernsey Sheriff’s Office is having this Valentines Day Special. Several calls and even a few arrests came out of the Tip Line video last year, and they’re hoping to get a good turn out this year as well.

“It’s fun. We like to do things to try to keep current and get the community involved. We’re always trying to get people to come to our Facebook page to look for other information, so when we have a fun video like that, it really picks up the traffic.” Hopps said.

To watch the video, check out the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

If your ex-Valentine has warrants out for their arrest, email tips @guernseysheriff.com or call the number below.

(740) 439-6300