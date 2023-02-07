Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Aurora Central Catholic 66, Riverside-Brookfield 49
Barrington 70, Prospect 64
Batavia 63, St. Charles North 59
Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 47
Camp Point Central 54, West Hancock 20
Canton 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 42
Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 38
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 25
DePaul College Prep 72, Yorkville Christian 21
Dieterich 46, Bluford Webber 39
Dunlap 52, Metamora 44
Elmwood 33, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30
Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18
Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 22
Galena 54, East Dubuque 28
Glenbard West 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43
Herrin 45, Marion 15
Joliet West 61, Joliet Central 34
Lake View 36, Chicago (Disney II) 7
Latin 56, North Shore Country Day 39
Lena-Winslow 56, Pearl City 40
Lincoln Way Central 48, Lincoln Way West 41
Maryville Christian 57, Valmeyer 37
Metea Valley 71, Naperville Central 37
Niles West 46, Maine East 34
Oak Lawn Community 45, Oak Lawn Richards 25
Oregon 49, South Beloit 14
Oswego 65, Oswego East 32
Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39
Pecatonica 45, Durand 4
Plainfield East 75, Plainfield South 40
Providence 63, Mother McAuley 51
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Brimfield 37
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Decatur MacArthur 43
Springfield 43, Jacksonville 25
Sycamore 61, Plano 49
Warren 46, West Carroll 19
Washington 44, Morton 40
Willows 61, Francis Parker 22
Winnebago 50, Machesney Park Harlem 38
Woodstock Marian 44, Belvidere North 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/