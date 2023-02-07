Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Andrew 38, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

Aurora Central Catholic 66, Riverside-Brookfield 49

Barrington 70, Prospect 64

Batavia 63, St. Charles North 59

Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 47

Camp Point Central 54, West Hancock 20

Canton 46, Bartonville (Limestone) 42

Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 38

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 32, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 25

DePaul College Prep 72, Yorkville Christian 21

Dieterich 46, Bluford Webber 39

Dunlap 52, Metamora 44

Elmwood 33, Peoria Heights (Quest) 30

Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18

Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 22

Galena 54, East Dubuque 28

Glenbard West 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 43

Herrin 45, Marion 15

Joliet West 61, Joliet Central 34

Lake View 36, Chicago (Disney II) 7

Latin 56, North Shore Country Day 39

Lena-Winslow 56, Pearl City 40

Lincoln Way Central 48, Lincoln Way West 41

Maryville Christian 57, Valmeyer 37

Metea Valley 71, Naperville Central 37

Niles West 46, Maine East 34

Oak Lawn Community 45, Oak Lawn Richards 25

Oregon 49, South Beloit 14

Oswego 65, Oswego East 32

Ottawa 59, Sandwich 39

Pecatonica 45, Durand 4

Plainfield East 75, Plainfield South 40

Providence 63, Mother McAuley 51

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Brimfield 37

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Decatur MacArthur 43

Springfield 43, Jacksonville 25

Sycamore 61, Plano 49

Warren 46, West Carroll 19

Washington 44, Morton 40

Willows 61, Francis Parker 22

Winnebago 50, Machesney Park Harlem 38

Woodstock Marian 44, Belvidere North 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

