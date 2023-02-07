Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 9

Cardinal O’Hara 72, Neumann-Goretti 50

Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40

Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25

Conwell Egan 53, St. Hubert’s 44

Ephrata 45, Warwick 38

Episcopal Academy 42, Agnes Irwin 31

Hopewell 38, New Castle 25

Lancaster Country Day 74, Veritas Academy 25

Lancaster Mennonite 56, Covenant Christian Academy 33

Lansdale Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 31

Lebanon 60, Hempfield 49

McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32

New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Upper Moreland 43

Newport 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 25

North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34

Notre Dame 42, Springside Chestnut Hill 18

Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 46

Penn Charter 54, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 20

Solanco 59, Garden Spot 32

Springfield 44, Penncrest 27

St. Joseph def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit

State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40

Upper Dublin 55, Hatboro-Horsham 35

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33

West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21

West Perry 35, Susquenita 33

Windber 62, Ferndale 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press