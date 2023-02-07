Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37
Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 9
Cardinal O’Hara 72, Neumann-Goretti 50
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25
Conwell Egan 53, St. Hubert’s 44
Ephrata 45, Warwick 38
Episcopal Academy 42, Agnes Irwin 31
Hopewell 38, New Castle 25
Lancaster Country Day 74, Veritas Academy 25
Lancaster Mennonite 56, Covenant Christian Academy 33
Lansdale Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 31
Lebanon 60, Hempfield 49
McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32
New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Upper Moreland 43
Newport 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 25
North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34
Notre Dame 42, Springside Chestnut Hill 18
Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 46
Penn Charter 54, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 20
Solanco 59, Garden Spot 32
Springfield 44, Penncrest 27
St. Joseph def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit
State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40
Upper Dublin 55, Hatboro-Horsham 35
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21
West Perry 35, Susquenita 33
Windber 62, Ferndale 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/