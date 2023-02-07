MVESC Offers Free Program for Parents

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center handles a wide variety of peripheral problems surrounding basic education that have been enhanced by the pandemic. MVESC Director of Curriculum and Professional Learning Lindsay Rayner talked about some of the issues educators are experiencing as well as a resource they have found that addresses some of those needs.

“So particularly since Covid, we’ve noticed a lot of isolation in our youth,” Rayner said. “And frankly in our area, it’s always been a shortage of therapists and a lack of affordability for therapists. And this is really an opportunity for anyone and everyone, no matter what your walk of life, to ask any questions you might have about being a parent because as we all know it’s the most difficult job and it is the most important job. And this is just a great free resource for us to help you get some answers.”

The free, 1-hour, virtual event will network numerous parents from multiple states and offer an opportunity for people to learn and share their experiences.

“So through a generous grant through the Cook Center for Human Connection we were able to offer a Family Mental Health Night and that’s from 8-to-9 p.m. February 8th. And this is an opportunity to talk to a certified therapist about any family mental health questions you might have and it’s 100 percent confidential,” Rayner said.

You can learn more details and register for the event by visiting the MVESC website.