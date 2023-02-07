Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 51, Arcola 38
Aledo (Mercer County) 61, Galva 46
Andrew 46, Lemont 35
Annawan 61, Princeville 48
Antioch 48, Richmond-Burton 19
Armstrong 46, Westville 21
Beecher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
Belleville West 62, Granite City 34
Belvidere 46, Woodstock 40
Bensenville (Fenton) 47, West Chicago 40
Benton 37, Fairfield 25
Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Rantoul 44
Breese Mater Dei 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 34
Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51
Cairo 65, Cobden 29
Carlyle 53, Pinckneyville 47
Carmi White County 30, Wayne City 29
Carterville 48, Hamilton County 44
Cary-Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 41
Catlin (Salt Fork) 37, BHRA 29
Cerro Gordo 58, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 26
Chicago (Christ the King) 53, Walther Christian Academy 34
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 50, Kelly 48
Chicago (Lane) 50, Hyde Park 49
Christopher 33, Marissa/Coulterville 23
Cissna Park 65, Watseka (coop) 44
Coal City 68, Lisle 50
Collinsville 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48
Columbia 71, Triad 65, 2OT
Crystal Lake Central 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 37
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Midwest Central 40
Deerfield 74, St. Viator 38
Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33
Dupo 58, Waterloo Gibault 51
Effingham St. Anthony 57, Tuscola 37
Eisenhower 64, Charleston 14
Erie-Prophetstown 39, Riverdale 25
Eureka 47, Illini Bluffs 42
Fieldcrest 52, Illinois Valley Central 19
Fithian Oakwood 67, Danville Schlarman 17
Gillespie 45, North-Mac 41
Glenbard East 49, Elgin 14
Glenbard South 57, Streamwood 24
Grant Park 44, Cullom Tri-Point 21
Greenville 61, Vandalia 46
Hall 51, Kewanee 47
Hampshire 60, Prairie Ridge 49
Hillsboro 64, Pana 55
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Indian Creek 24
Hoopeston 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Hope Academy 55, Cristo Rey 18
Huntley 68, Burlington Central 39
Joliet Catholic 57, St. Francis 51
Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 50
Kankakee Grace Christian 36, Clifton Central 34
Kenwood 70, Northside Prep 30
Kirkland Hiawatha def. LaMoille, forfeit
Lake Forest 46, Grant 27
Lake Zurich 47, Waukegan 29
Larkin 61, Bartlett 42
Lawrenceville 49, Red Hill 33
Lewistown 67, Farmington 36
Libertyville 50, Carmel 47
Macomb 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24
Marengo 55, Grayslake North 45
Maroa-Forsyth 59, Auburn 58
Mascoutah 37, Carbondale 27
McGivney Catholic High School 62, Altamont 37
McHenry 51, Crystal Lake South 43
Mississippi Valley Christian 42, Academy 27
Monmouth-Roseville 60, Orion 27
Morrison 63, Rockridge 32
Mt. Pulaski 72, Tri-Valley 62
Mt. Zion 52, Sullivan 37
Mundelein 42, Grayslake Central 35
Nazareth 62, Chicago (Jones) 20
Neoga 53, Teutopolis 47
Newark 59, Earlville 35
Newton 50, OPH 22
Nokomis 60, South County 42
North Clay 65, Robinson 55
Oak Lawn Richards 48, Chicago Ag Science 26
Okawville 39, Breese Central 36
Olney (Richland County) 38, Centralia 30
Oneida (ROWVA) 60, Biggsville West Central 52
Ottawa Marquette 74, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 41
Paris 60, Mattoon 46
Parkview Christian Academy 49, Heritage 37
Peoria Heights (Quest) 36, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 33
Peotone 57, Wilmington 33
Petersburg PORTA 42, Athens 29
Princeton 57, Sterling Newman 36
Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Madison 27
Red Bud 44, New Athens 39
Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18
River Ridge 60, West Carroll 25
Roanoke-Benson 44, El Paso-Gridley 29
Roxana 45, Maryville Christian 38
Serena 51, Aurora Math-Science 7
Skokie (Ida Crown) 64, Josephinum 13
Springfield 57, Champaign Central 53
Springfield Calvary 54, Sangamon Valley 45
Springfield Lutheran 54, Buffalo Tri-City 45
St. Joseph-Ogden 39, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23
Stanford Olympia 58, Illini Central 37
Stark County 56, Monmouth United 51, OT
Staunton 48, Carlinville 38
Steeleville 47, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 43
Stillman Valley 49, Polo 19
Tolono Unity 58, Monticello 37
Tremont 64, Havana 42
Trenton Wesclin 45, East Alton-Wood River 43
Urbana University 42, Momence 16
Valmeyer 42, Hancock, Mo. 32
Waterloo 55, Freeburg 48
Wauconda 45, Warren 42
West Frankfort 65, Century 28
Wethersfield 55, AlWood-Cambridge 25
Winchester (West Central) 55, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 37
Woodlawn 67, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 37
Woodstock Marian 56, Westlake 40
York 57, Hinsdale South 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/