Jackson State outlasts Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84 in 2 OT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Romelle Mansel scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Jackson State hold off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84 in double overtime on Monday night.

Jamarcus Jones scored 17 points off the bench for the Tigers (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans Jr. scored 15 points and his 3-pointer gave Jackson State the lead for good with 1:57 remaining in the second overtime. Coltie Young had 14 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Chase Adams totaled 12 points, six assists and three steals. Zeke Cook made the second of two free throws with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 64. Cook fouled out with seven points and seven rebounds.

Shaun Doss led the way for the Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5) with 32 points and two blocks. Kylen Milton pitched in off the bench with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Reserve Chris Greene had 15 points. Greene sank a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to second the game to a second OT tied at 77.

NEXT UP

Jackson State travels to play Florida A&M on Saturday. UAPB returns home to host Alabama State.

