Indictments Returned by Grand Jury

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has returned several indictments in four separate cases.

In the first case a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of two count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9 the body of 40-year-old Christopher Bates was found in the roadway on Old Rainer Road in Roseville. Bergeron was arrested and charged in the case.

In a second case, 30-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez of New Lexington was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification, aggravated possession of drugs with a major drug offender specification, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

On September 24, 2022, at 4:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Thornville. During the traffic stop deputies located large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and other illicit narcotics. At the conclusion of the stop, Rodriguez was arrested.

Aaron Ross of Roseville has also been indicted. The 21-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing.

On November 2, 2022 Perry County Deputies responded to 4227 Ceramic Road in Crooksville regarding a reported shooting. As a result of the investigation, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Ross.

The final indictment was returned against 53-year-old George Wycinski of Corning for receiving stolen property.

On July 7, 2022 information was received by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit regarding the location of a stolen camper out of Athens County. The Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene and located a Forest River Camper valued at $35,000 dollars.