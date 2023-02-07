Dog of The Week: Meet Archie

ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t want this week’s Dog of the Week to guard your house because he’s so friendly he’d let everyone right in.

Archie is a 3 year old Terrier Mix who loves spending his time playing with other dogs and making friends. He also loves to take rides in the car and keeps a clean kennel. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid spoke more about Archie and what kind of family he would fit in with.

“I would say just a family that would basically maybe have some that would be around, seems like he enjoys being around people and you know he’s very calm in his environment, enjoys laying on a bed where he is in his kennel everyday when we walk in. He’s seems very content just kind of laying around so he’s a dog that basically we say he’s not a watch dog because he would invite anybody into the house.”

McQuaid also said that they’re accepting volunteers so if you enjoy spending time with dogs and would like to volunteer, the K9 Adoption Center could use your help.

“If you would possibly be interested in volunteering or even fostering, volunteering helps us with so many things. When we get our dogs in, most of them come in as a stray and we don’t have a lot of information about them. It makes it so you can actually take the dog and take it outside and give it some exercise, sometimes they even interact with other dogs and that lets us know that as well.”

If you’re interested in volunteering or if you want to foster or adopt Archie or any other dog, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.