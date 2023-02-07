Chair-ity Auction Entry Deadline Approaching

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There will be plenty of reasons to get out and visit the Colony Square Mall, the weekend of February 24th, 25th, and 26th. The mall will be hosting two events that weekend. One is the Hearth, Home and Away show and the other will be Eastside Community Ministry’s Annual Chair-ity Auction.

Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout announced that the deadline to apply for donating items to be placed in the Chair-ity Auction will be this Friday, February 10th.

“And what that means is that we’re just asking people if you could, please get your entry forms into us, you can do that multiple ways. We are accepting those through our website now and you can also email those to us, And we’ve had people stopping by all week to fill those out in person. So if you get those in, that just makes us be able to get you in the online auction that’s going to kick off on Monday, February 13th,” Trout said.

Eastside will be holding two auctions separately. Their online auction will take place at auctionohio.com with links to that site on ECM’s website as well as their Facebook page. Along with their online auction they will hold a live auction that takes place 2 p.m. Friday, February 24th and will feature some of the higher quality items.

“We’ll have about 25 items in our live auction and all the other items that are donated are going to go in our online auction and that gives people plenty of time to bid. So that’ll last from February 13th, through February 24th, at 6 p.m. It’s a very easy registration process, it doesn’t cost you anything to bid. It will ask for some information but it’s a very easy process and we’re here if anyone needs help with that. We’ll have pictures of the items on there with descriptions, the value and all of that,” Trout said.

A preview of all of the items up for bid will be on display from 5-to-7 p.m. Thursday, February 23rd, and winners can pick up their items on Saturday at the mall.