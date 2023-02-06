Zanesville Museum of Art’s New Vision

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Museum of Art Board of Directors is defining a new vision for the Arts Organization to create the museum into a nationally recognized regional attraction and tourist destination.

The hope is to position the facility to be a competitive partner in a grant program called, “Ohio Builds-Small Communities, Big Impact-A Plan for Appalachia.” Executive Director of the Zanesville Museum of Art Laine Snyder said that the board has identified five guiding principals when making decisions for the art museum.

“The first one of course developing this nationally recognized collection of American art pottery. But we also see creating and offering a wonderful, better enhanced experience for tourist and our community. We want to serve as a greater partner with our community as well. We want to become the community’s front porch, we want them to use either this facility or some facility that we’re going to envision in the future but most of all, we want to strengthen our financial position.”

In July of 2021, the board began a five-year plan to reimagine the museum and its grounds, which would come at a great cost. Before making a large investment they are considering three options, relocate to the downtown, build or repurpose a downtown site as a museum annex and remodel the current facility or stay in the current location and remodel/expand by utilizing their five acres by building a sculpture park, walking paths and an amphitheater.

“This is important today because this museum is so important to the city of Zanesville, to Muskingum County, but more importantly to the region of Appalachia. As the Governor, Mike DeWine is supporting initiatives in Appalachia like the Ohio Builds Program, the ZMA wants to play a key role in the development of Appalachia.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the vision of the Zanesville Museum of Arts, you can visit their website at zanesvilleart.org.