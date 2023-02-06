Washington faces conference foe Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (33-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -2.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference play.

The Wizards are 13-16 in conference matchups. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Porzingis averaging 6.8.

The Cavaliers are 19-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from deep. Isaiah Mobley leads the Cavaliers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 117-107 in overtime in their last matchup on Oct. 23. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 37 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Porzingis is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mitchell is scoring 26.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: day to day (foot), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: out (hamstring), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.