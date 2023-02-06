The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (38) 22-2 1508 1 2. Houston (22) 22-2 1483 3 3. Alabama (1) 20-3 1436 4 4. Arizona (1) 21-3 1375 5 5. Texas 19-4 1267 10 6. Tennessee 19-4 1254 2 7. UCLA 19-4 1159 9 8. Virginia 17-4 1034 6 9. Kansas 18-5 1013 8 10. Marquette 19-5 909 14 11. Iowa St. 16-6 869 13 12. Kansas St 18-5 855 7 13. Xavier 19-5 843 16 14. Baylor 17-6 832 11 15. Saint Mary’s 21-4 742 18 16. Gonzaga 19-5 602 12 17. TCU 17-6 517 15 18. Indiana 16-7 431 21 19. Miami 18-5 425 23 20. Providence 17-6 369 17 21. UConn 18-6 275 24 22. NC State 19-5 156 – 23. Creighton 15-8 154 – 24. Rutgers 16-7 125 – 25. San Diego St. 18-5 96 22

Others receiving votes: FAU 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, New Mexico 16, Nevada 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, Oral Roberts 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 4, Northwestern 3, Coll of Charleston 3, Utah St. 2, VCU 2, Kentucky 1.