Ohio Girls High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. West Clermont (8) 22-0 132 1 2. Mason (3) 21-1 116 2 3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 7 4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 64 8 5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63 5 6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 59 3 7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58 4 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55 9 9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54 6 10. Tol. Start 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II 1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103 1 (tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103 2 3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97 3 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82 4 5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64 6 6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63 5 7. Copley 21-1 57 7 8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 44 9 9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37 8 10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III 1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124 1 2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109 2 3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84 4 4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76 3 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74 5 6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59 7 7. Smithville 19-2 46 6 8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 45 8 9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9 10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16 NR (tie) Tipp City Bethel 18-4 16 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

DIVISION IV 1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138 1 2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120 2 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104 3 4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70 5 5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3 60 7 6. Hannibal River 20-1 56 8 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44 6 8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34 4 9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26 T10 10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.