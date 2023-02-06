Ohio Girls High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. West Clermont (8)
|22-0
|132
|1
|2. Mason (3)
|21-1
|116
|2
|3. Cin. Princeton
|20-2
|71
|7
|4. Oxford Talawanda (1)
|21-0
|64
|8
|5. Olmsted Falls
|17-3
|63
|5
|6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
|19-3
|59
|3
|7. Marysville (1)
|19-2
|58
|4
|8. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|18-2
|55
|9
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|16-4
|54
|6
|10. Tol. Start
|17-2
|27
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.
|DIVISION II
|1. Kettering Alter (4)
|19-3
|103
|1
|(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3)
|19-2
|103
|2
|3. Proctorville Fairland (3)
|21-0
|97
|3
|4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2)
|19-2
|82
|4
|5. Canfield (1)
|18-1
|64
|6
|6. Alliance Marlington
|18-2
|63
|5
|7. Copley
|21-1
|57
|7
|8. Hamilton Badin (1)
|19-2
|44
|9
|9. Chillicothe Unioto
|21-0
|37
|8
|10. Akr. SVSM
|14-4
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Worthington Christian (10)
|19-1
|124
|1
|2. Seaman N. Adams (2)
|22-0
|109
|2
|3. Belmont Union Local
|21-0
|84
|4
|4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|13-6
|76
|3
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|16-3
|74
|5
|6. Cols. Africentric
|17-4
|59
|7
|7. Smithville
|19-2
|46
|6
|8. Portsmouth W.
|21-1
|45
|8
|9. Wheelersburg
|20-2
|27
|9
|10. Doylestown Chippewa
|17-4
|16
|NR
|(tie) Tipp City Bethel
|18-4
|16
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (13)
|22-0
|138
|1
|2. Ft. Loramie
|19-2
|120
|2
|3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
|21-0
|104
|3
|4. Richmond Hts.
|18-3
|70
|5
|5. Maria Stein Marion Local
|18-3
|60
|7
|6. Hannibal River
|20-1
|56
|8
|7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|18-2
|44
|6
|8. Tol. Christian
|15-4
|34
|4
|9. Convoy Crestview
|15-4
|26
|T10
|10. Crown City S. Gallia
|18-3
|25
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.