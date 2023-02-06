Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (5)
|17-2
|117
|2
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (8)
|15-1
|110
|1
|3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|17-2
|79
|4
|4. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|18-2
|75
|5
|5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|16-2
|72
|3
|6. Stow-Munroe Falls
|16-2
|55
|8
|7. Akr. SVSM
|13-5
|49
|6
|8. Garfield Hts.
|16-3
|31
|10
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|14-5
|24
|T10
|10. Fairfield
|16-4
|19
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9)
|19-0
|117
|1
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3)
|19-2
|115
|2
|3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1)
|18-1
|96
|4
|4. Cin. Taft
|16-2
|93
|3
|5. Sandusky
|18-1
|54
|7
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|14-4
|47
|6
|7. Defiance
|16-2
|41
|5
|8. Youngs. Ursuline
|16-1
|32
|10
|(tie) Zanesville Maysville
|18-1
|32
|8
|10. Cin. Woodward
|15-3
|31
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9)
|14-4
|117
|1
|2. Minford (1)
|17-1
|91
|3
|3. Casstown Miami E. (1)
|19-2
|87
|4
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf
|15-3
|81
|5
|5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|15-3
|54
|2
|6. Cols. Africentric
|17-4
|43
|7
|7. Martins Ferry
|16-1
|39
|T8
|8. Malvern
|18-1
|30
|10
|9. Worthington Christian
|16-2
|29
|T8
|10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|17-3
|22
|NR
|(tie) S. Point
|16-3
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Richmond Hts. (12)
|20-0
|129
|1
|2. Jackson Center
|19-1
|107
|2
|3. Leesburg Fairfield
|20-0
|90
|3
|4. Russia
|18-2
|73
|5
|5. Convoy Crestview
|16-2
|61
|4
|6. Maria Stein Marion Local
|16-3
|58
|T7
|7. Lowellville
|17-1
|41
|6
|8. Troy Christian
|18-3
|39
|9
|9. Caldwell
|17-2
|37
|T7
|10. Hamler Patrick Henry
|16-3
|21
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.