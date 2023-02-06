Nationals avoid arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract worth $2,325,000 as part of a deal that includes a club option for 2024.

Robles would make $3.3 million in 2024 if the option is exercised. There is no buyout.

Robles is one of only a few players left from Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team and the only position player left from the team’s starting lineup during that run.

A strong defensive centerfielder who turns 26 in May, Robles hit .224 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 128 games last season. Those are his highest totals since the World Series year.

In 1,675 plate appearances over 480 regular-season games, all with the Nationals, Robles is hitting .224 with a .306 on-base percentage.

Robles earned $1.65 million last year. He had asked for $2.6 million and had been offered $2.3 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 13.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

