Monday’s Scores

Associated Press8

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 42, Scranton 32

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29

Allentown Central Catholic 69, Emmaus 49

Altoona 50, Williamsport 39

Apollo-Ridge 58, Burrell 22

Avella 54, Geibel Catholic 30

Avonworth 57, East Allegheny 23

Beaver Area 94, Ambridge 26

Beaver Falls 65, Lincoln High School 43

Bethel Park 75, Baldwin 67

Bethlehem Center 32, Bentworth 19

Bishop Canevin 57, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 51

Blue Mountain 43, Tamaqua 22

Carlynton 63, Sto-Rox 42

Charleroi 56, Brownsville 35

Chartiers-Houston High School 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Conneaut Area 46, Franklin 34

Corry 40, Meadville 27

Council Rock South 65, Villa Joseph Marie 44

Delone 47, York Catholic 41

East Juniata 44, Juniata Christian 35

Easton 67, Bethlehem Liberty 55

Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26

Ellis School 30, Springdale 23

Erie Cathedral Prep 47, Erie McDowell 33

Everett 53, Fannett-Metal 17

Forest Hills 74, Somerset 36

Fort Cherry 50, Northgate 10

Freeport 54, Derry 20

Girard College 44, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 21

Greater Johnstown 55, Bedford 44

Greater Latrobe 39, Thomas Jefferson 30

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40

Greenville 53, Hickory 35

Greenwood 49, Belleville Mennonite 28

Harbor Creek 46, Erie 39

Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 59

Hempfield Area 59, Butler 49

Highlands 46, Greensburg Salem 34

Homer-Center 37, Penns Manor 35

Hughesville 44, Towanda 36

Indiana 61, Woodland Hills 56

Jeannette 53, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 11

Kennard-Dale 45, York County Tech 36

Kennedy Catholic 49, Lakeview 17

Keystone Oaks 75, South Allegheny 36

Kiski Area 49, Plum 35

Knoch 57, Valley 24

Laurel 56, Elwood City Riverside 22

Lincoln Park Charter 67, Montour 49

Lourdes Regional 40, Williams Valley 27

Maplewood 57, Rocky Grove 12

Marian Catholic 64, Mahanoy Area 30

McGuffey 45, Yough 41

Mercer 55, Jamestown 21

Meyersdale 45, Southern Fulton 37

Mount Carmel 59, Bloomsburg 49

Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41

Mountain Ridge, Md. 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley 55

Muncy 31, Lewisburg 18

Neshaminy 55, Nazareth Academy 31

Neshannock 48, Mohawk 44

North Hills 51, Mars 45

Northwestern 82, Mercyhurst Prep 64

Norwin 62, Pine-Richland 29

Otto-Eldred 45, Coudersport 34

Penn Cambria 49, Richland 41

Pequea Valley 44, Annville-Cleona 30

Peters Township 59, Chartiers Valley 53

Philadelphia High School for Girls 53, South Western 19

Port Allegany 51, Galeton 14

Renaissance Academy 53, Pottstown 32

Rochester 59, New Brighton 19

Rockwood 63, Johnstown Christian 40

Seneca 44, Iroquois 11

Serra Catholic 33, Winchester Thurston 30

Shady Side Academy 51, Deer Lakes 21

Shaler 51, Hampton 38

Sharpsville 59, Cochranton 39

Slippery Rock 44, Sharon 30

South Fayette 48, Trinity 31

South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37

South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20

Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53

St. Joseph 49, Leechburg 24

Tyrone 47, Bellefonte 33

Warren 65, Oil City 23

Washington 79, California 45

West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 16

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55

Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 16

Wilmington 46, Grove City 40

York Suburban 49, West Perry 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Union, ppd.

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Carrick, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

