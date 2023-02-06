Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 42, Scranton 32
Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29
Allentown Central Catholic 69, Emmaus 49
Altoona 50, Williamsport 39
Apollo-Ridge 58, Burrell 22
Avella 54, Geibel Catholic 30
Avonworth 57, East Allegheny 23
Beaver Area 94, Ambridge 26
Beaver Falls 65, Lincoln High School 43
Bethel Park 75, Baldwin 67
Bethlehem Center 32, Bentworth 19
Bishop Canevin 57, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 51
Blue Mountain 43, Tamaqua 22
Carlynton 63, Sto-Rox 42
Charleroi 56, Brownsville 35
Chartiers-Houston High School 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Conneaut Area 46, Franklin 34
Corry 40, Meadville 27
Council Rock South 65, Villa Joseph Marie 44
Delone 47, York Catholic 41
East Juniata 44, Juniata Christian 35
Easton 67, Bethlehem Liberty 55
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26
Ellis School 30, Springdale 23
Erie Cathedral Prep 47, Erie McDowell 33
Everett 53, Fannett-Metal 17
Forest Hills 74, Somerset 36
Fort Cherry 50, Northgate 10
Freeport 54, Derry 20
Girard College 44, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 21
Greater Johnstown 55, Bedford 44
Greater Latrobe 39, Thomas Jefferson 30
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40
Greenville 53, Hickory 35
Greenwood 49, Belleville Mennonite 28
Harbor Creek 46, Erie 39
Hazleton Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 59
Hempfield Area 59, Butler 49
Highlands 46, Greensburg Salem 34
Homer-Center 37, Penns Manor 35
Hughesville 44, Towanda 36
Indiana 61, Woodland Hills 56
Jeannette 53, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 11
Kennard-Dale 45, York County Tech 36
Kennedy Catholic 49, Lakeview 17
Keystone Oaks 75, South Allegheny 36
Kiski Area 49, Plum 35
Knoch 57, Valley 24
Laurel 56, Elwood City Riverside 22
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Montour 49
Lourdes Regional 40, Williams Valley 27
Maplewood 57, Rocky Grove 12
Marian Catholic 64, Mahanoy Area 30
McGuffey 45, Yough 41
Mercer 55, Jamestown 21
Meyersdale 45, Southern Fulton 37
Mount Carmel 59, Bloomsburg 49
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41
Mountain Ridge, Md. 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley 55
Muncy 31, Lewisburg 18
Neshaminy 55, Nazareth Academy 31
Neshannock 48, Mohawk 44
North Hills 51, Mars 45
Northwestern 82, Mercyhurst Prep 64
Norwin 62, Pine-Richland 29
Otto-Eldred 45, Coudersport 34
Penn Cambria 49, Richland 41
Pequea Valley 44, Annville-Cleona 30
Peters Township 59, Chartiers Valley 53
Philadelphia High School for Girls 53, South Western 19
Port Allegany 51, Galeton 14
Renaissance Academy 53, Pottstown 32
Rochester 59, New Brighton 19
Rockwood 63, Johnstown Christian 40
Seneca 44, Iroquois 11
Serra Catholic 33, Winchester Thurston 30
Shady Side Academy 51, Deer Lakes 21
Shaler 51, Hampton 38
Sharpsville 59, Cochranton 39
Slippery Rock 44, Sharon 30
South Fayette 48, Trinity 31
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37
South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20
Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53
St. Joseph 49, Leechburg 24
Tyrone 47, Bellefonte 33
Warren 65, Oil City 23
Washington 79, California 45
West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 16
West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55
Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 16
Wilmington 46, Grove City 40
York Suburban 49, West Perry 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Union, ppd.
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Carrick, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/