Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 68, Tamms (Egyptian) 24
Aurora Central Catholic 71, Harvest Christian Academy 65
Bloomington Christian 60, Midland 50
Bluford Webber 62, Zeigler-Royalton 26
Bunker Hill 64, Lebanon 28
Chicago (Goode) 43, Chicago Washington 39
Chicago Academy 62, Foreman 43
Clinton 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37
Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33
Durand 71, Parkview, Wis. 58
Glenbard West 48, St. Charles North 41
Herscher 62, Clifton Central 57
Joliet Catholic 79, Lincoln Way West 71
Julian 47, Chicago Little Village 31
Lovejoy 63, Normandy, Mo. 46
Manley 103, Chicago North Grand 60
Milledgeville 63, Orangeville 50
Mooseheart 55, Kirkland Hiawatha 30
Payton 46, Elmwood Park 32
Pearl City 76, Ashton-Franklin Center 70
Pope County 65, Cobden 43
Quincy Notre Dame 69, Augusta Southeastern 29
Raymond Lincolnwood 62, Taylorville 58
Ridgewood 67, Wheeling 58
Rochelle 82, Oregon 74
Schaumburg Christian 68, Islamic Foundation 48
Serena 64, Aurora Math-Science 47
Skokie (Ida Crown) 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 15
South Beloit 65, Freeport (Aquin) 39
Warren 59, Pecatonica, Wis. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/